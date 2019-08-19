Luxury wineries in Napa Valley, elsewhere need to better understand customers across sales channels

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 19, 2019, 6:31AM

With the costs related to making Napa County wine rising and the marketplace for selling wine getting more competitive, local producers are reaching deeper into their marketing toolboxes.

“There are some caution lights out there now that we want to talk about,” said Richard Mendelson, a longtime wine industry attorney with Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty in Napa and moderator of the State of the Local Wine Industry panel at the Impact Napa conference Aug. 20. Areas of concern include where the wine business is in the business cycle, how trade policies outside California are impacting local vintners, and what rising costs of labor and grapes are doing to the bottom line.

The crowded marketplace for beverage alcohol is set to become even more of a fight for market share between wine, beer and spirits brands generally, according to Jon Moramarco, managing partner of BW 166, a North Bay-based analytics firm. Just last year, the U.S. Tax & Trade Bureau approved roughly 125,000 new wine labels, many of them for selections not previously on the market, he noted. At any given time, he estimates that about 200,000 wine labels are in the marketplace.

“It’s going to be a more competitive environment, so get ready for it and go out and figure out how you’re going to win,” Moramarco said.

Successful brand producers will be those who accurately identify the target audience for a given product then actively pursue the greatest share of that market, he said.

“People who think that they’re just going to make a bottle of wine and put it up for sale, and somebody will come and buy it, probably you’re going to be disappointed,” Moramarco said.

The record 184,573 tons of Napa County wine grapes crushed last year could translate into about 11 million cases of wine produced from that vintage at a retail value north of $7 billion, he estimated. Out of a projected 242.5 million in the U.S. of legal drinking age, over 36 million would be considered “core” wine consumers — drinking at least several glasses a month.

And core wine consumers of Napa County wines are estimated to be those who buy the 9.3 million cases produced over the most recent five-year average, or 2.3% of the 405.6 million cases shipped in the U.S., according to BW 166. If core Napa consumers buy at least a bottle a month, that works out to a market of less than 5% of legal adults.

Though many luxury-tier wines (over $20 a bottle) are sold via restaurants, hotels, clubs and tasting rooms, a growing fraction are entering grocery aisles. For Napa County cabernet sauvignon wines, a hot luxury-tier seller, around 15% are sold in food stores, Moramarco said. But one challenge has been that though Napa cab prices in grocery stores as been rapidly climbing, they’re not keeping pace with the cost of grapes, he said.

“Napa has done a wonderful job of building the luxury image for Napa and building a lot of luxury brands, but this is one risk that they have,” Moramarco said. “There is still a lot of wine out there sold well below what would be a reasonable expectation, given the cost of grapes.”

He compared Nielsen volume sales data for the top 30 Napa cab labels in food stores, accounting for 95% of volume for such wines in that price category, over the past decade. The average retail price ($31.34 a bottle) is half of what would be expected based on the rule of thumb for Napa County grape prices, down from 59% in 2008, when the average bottle price was $23.38.

Retailers have been hesitant to price increases, but some Napa County producers are both raising prices and ending grape purchase contracts, because of the bumper 2018 crop, Moramarco said.

For producers of more than 30,000 cases annually, the realities of selling the volume of what’s made likely includes working with wholesalers, which handle about two-thirds of Duckhorn Wine Co.’s production, according to Carole Reber, chief marketing officer. The portfolio includes the Duckhorn brand, Migration, Canvasback, Goldeneye, Paraduxx and Decoy.

But as the number of wholesalers nationwide has rapidly consolidated in recent decades, producers have been having to step up marketing efforts for on-premises locations such as bars and restaurants and off-premises sites such as grocery stores and beverage shops, she said. Talking to consumers where they gather digitally and encouraging them to visit Duckhorn portfolio tasting venues in the North Coast, Central Coast and Washington state’s Walla Walla Valley.

“The wine space is a very dizzyingly complex space for the unanointed looking at that Safeway wine wall,” Reber said. “So we try to take a page out of cosmetics.”

She pointed to the experience presented customers walking into a cosmetics or department store and seeing a display for a particular brand that shows a range of related items, such as a display for Clinique products in an Ulta Beauty shop.

So Duckhorn encourages retailers, which usually buy portfolio wines through a wholesaler, to create something like a fine wine shop within their wine departments, so upper end brands can be grouped together. The goal is to provide a win-win for retailers and the luxury-tier producers whose wines they carry.

“So if we have earned their trust with a Migration pinot, it shouldn’t be a big leap to have their trust to encourage them to pick up the chardonnay that they want to get for themselves or a for a friend as a gift,” Reber said.

“I think the industry needs to do a much, much better job of understanding that that’s one customer interacting across multiple channels,” Reber said.

One common practice is for direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels to be considered differently from each other and even competing. A marketer at another major wine company reportedly told Reber that when Massachusetts opened to direct-to-consumer shipping, the vintner started sending emails to consumers in that state, promoting availability of wine to purchase direct. But a wholesaler in the state is said to have objected strongly to that approach.

Rather, direct and wholesale marketing should be blended to the consumer’s preference, Reber said.

“If we’ve done our jobs right to create this incredible experience on our veranda for maybe an hour and a half, that person is going back home a huge evangelist of our wine or Robert Mondavi or what have you, and now they’re going to buy more of our wines in wholesale in Massachusetts or wherever they go,” she said.

Some customers may want certain wines delivered via a club, others purchased directly from the winery, and still more enjoyed at a tasting room or restaurant, Reber said. They may discover brands at a DTC experience with friends or at a restaurant then look for the wines at local stores.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate.

