North Bay professionals news from OneLegal, Round Pond Estate, Sonoma State University

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Vanessa Davis has joined OneLegal in Petaluma as vice president of product.

Davis was OneLegal after serving about a decade as vice president of Research and Product Development at LegalZoom. Before that, according to the firm’s announcement, she worked at SmartRules.com and Find Legal Forms. She is also a California attorney with experience at O’Melveny & Meyers LLP and Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP.

“The opportunity to develop innovative solutions for some of the most paper-intensive and inefficient parts of the litigation process is exciting,” Davis stated in the announcement. “I am thrilled to join a company that is changing how the legal industry works and working to solve the many pain points that persist in litigation.”

—

Erin Robertson has joined Napa Valley's Round Pond Estate, owned and operated by the second generation of the MacDonnell family, as director of marketing.



Most recently at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, based at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa, Robertson oversaw marketing efforts for their California brands including Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Patz and Hall and Conn Creek. Before that, she worked for Laird Family Estate, Grail Wine Selections and The Robins Cellars in marketing and sales positions.



A graduate of Virginia Tech, Robertson also holds an MBA from Sonoma State University.

—

Dr. Nadiya Parekh has joined the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University as assistant professor of social entrepreneurship, starting this coming fall semester.

Also joining the school as business lecturers this fall are Alicia H. Cronbach, founder and principal of Cronbach Law Group and vice president of legal and corporate affairs and secretary at Duckhorn Wine Company, and Pierre Costa, founder of Somm Digital.

Parekh received her Ph.D. in management with specialization in social entrepreneurship finance from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, India.

The university stated she was previously a research and analytics practitioner at a social impact investment firm exploring the economics of social venture financing. Currently, she is co-authoring a book on dual-goal entrepreneurship.

Cronbach has 10-plus years of experience providing legal counsel to wineries, including Treasury Wine Estates Americas Company, and currently, Duckhorn Wine Company.

In May 2019, she founded Cronbach Law Group, a boutique law firm specializing in regulatory transaction readiness for buyers and sellers. Cronbach earned her juris doctorate from the Empire College School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Chico State University.

Costa is a digital marketing consultant specializing in wineries. Costa earned his MBA from Ireland's UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business.

—

Novato resident Cristina MacKenzie has been named chairwoman of the Marin Community Clinics board. MacKenzie, a compliance and privacy officer for Kaiser Permanente, is serving a two-year term ending June 30, 2021.

­—

Dr. Wynnelena Canio, a gerontologist at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa, has been named to Gov. Newsom’s Alzheimer’s Disease Task Force.

According to its website, the purpose of this task force is to present recommendations to the Governor on how local communities, private organizations, businesses, government, and families can prevent and prepare for the rise in the number of cases of Alzheimer’s Disease and all its consequences — and to navigate a path forward to combat this disease in a time of historic demographic change.

After residency, Canio completed her fellowship training in geriatric medicine at UCLA.

In 2012, she joined Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa to create a comprehensive care program for older adults and their caregivers, developing the KP Santa Rosa Dementia Care Program, which supports patients with memory issues and their caregivers from Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano and Mendocino counties, and beyond.