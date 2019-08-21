Napa Valley preps for wildfires, next-gen wine marketing

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning knows what’s it is like when an entire city is pitched into a power blackout, on purpose.

In 2018, the Napa Valley city became the first entire municipality to experience the planned shutdown of the power grid in order to reduce the risk of wildfires. So now at the near peak of California’s year-round wildfire season, Canning has blunt words for business on what a total electrical grid shutdown can mean.

“As a business, no matter how much you hear about the power shutdown, you are dramatically unprepared for what will happen,” Canning told business leaders at the Journal’s 12th annual Impact Napa conference Tuesday. Wine industry trends joined wildfire preparedness on the morning’s agenda.

Calistoga’s ordeal with fire began in 2017. Early one morning, the fire that later became known as the Tubbs Fire forced evacuation of the city. Tubbs became the largest blaze in state history, for a year until it was eclipsed by the Paradise Fire.

After that the state’s wildfire disasters, officials decided to reduce ignition points of future blazes by cutting power in extreme conditions. Even if a city is not imperiled by a fire directly, if it is fed by a transmission line that is, the impact is the same, he said.

“Anything that runs on power is affected,” Canning said.

That includes business, which face loss of customers, spoiled goods, and employees who leave an area rather than face continuing fire threats.

Even if there is no fire threat directly, the simple return of electricity can take three to five days as the power company inspects homes and lines, he said.

His 2018 lessons learned from his citywide blackout begin with communication.

“People have to know when the power will be going off,” Canning said.

And business owners “need to check their insurance policies,” because most do need cover loss of revenues or goods under business-interruption provisions. While individual Calistogans are buying generators to prepare, the city is also cementing plans with PG&E to truck in generators — enough to power up about two-thirds of the city.

Napa County also had lessons learned, Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Gregory told the audience at The Meritage Resort & Spa. The three 2017 fires, moving at a football-field-per-minute pace at their fastest, burned 70,000 acres, 14% of the county’s land mass.

Like Canning, Gregory said better communication to the public is key for future fires. Napa has expanded its Nixle notifications system to 143,000 subscribers, made pacts in area radio stations and grown its ability to communicate through all cellphones and televisions. Video conference enhancement will also link city administrators together.

Fire-spying cameras dot the county’s landscape and its beefed up its rules on clearing vegetation.

Wine — the driver of the Napa Valley economy — also was a focus at the conference. Richard Mendelson, of counsel at Dickenson, Peatman and Fogarty in Napa, interviewed Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners, a 450-member wine industry trade group.

The vintners’ group is marking its 75th anniversary, while Reiff is approaching about 25 years as its leader. With an agriculture family background and a career in media and politics, Reiff said the future of the organization and the industry includes moving into more international markets and dealing with the rising influence of cannabis in the area.