Ortega named GM of Napa Valley's Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs Resort

August 29, 2019, 9:53PM
Jose Ortega is the new general manager at Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort in Calistoga.

Ortega was recruited to work alongside San Francisco-based Kokua Hospitality Company, it announced. The 42-room resort on Lincoln Avenue was sold in April to Chartes Lodging Group by the Wilkinson family, and Chartes hired Kokua to manage it.

“Watching people like Jose grow and learn in this industry is one of the great joys of my position,” Kirk Pederson, president of San Francisco-based Kokua Hospitality. “His determination to create a positive, memorable experience for our guests and willingness to jump into problems head-first alongside his team match the passion and values of this property.”

Ortega started his career in hospitality as a front desk agent and then became rooms division manager at Carmel Mission Inn in Monterey. He is currently working toward completing a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, Kokua said.

The company runs hotels in South Lake Tahoe, Carmel, San Francisco, New York City, Honolulu and Houston.

