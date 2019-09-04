Calistoga resort restaurant Truss to be led by notable chef from San Francisco's COI

Michelin-starred Erik Anderson has been named executive chef of TRUSS Restaurant and Bar in Calistoga, set to open in 2020 as part of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley.

Anderson joins TRUSS Restaurant and Bar following a tenure at San Francisco restaurant COI, which earned two Michelin stars.

“Calistoga is the best place in the country to be cooking and a special place for me personally, abundant with friends who I admire cooking and farming nearby,” Anderson states in the Tuesday announcement “While living in San Francisco, I spent my weekends in Calistoga unearthing inspiration and appreciating its soulfulness. I look forward to crafting a beautiful, delicious dining experience at TRUSS Restaurant and Bar that is uniquely Northern Californian.”

Anderson brings with him awards such as being named one of Food & Wine’s “Best New Chefs” (2012) and “Best New Chef All Star” (2013), Bon Appetit’s “Best New Restaurants in America” (2012), GQ’s “Top Ten Best New Restaurants in America” (2012). He also was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for “Best New Restaurant” (2012).

He began his culinary career in 2006 at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant The French Laundry in Yountville, later moving to Minneapolis for a position at Auriga. After three years, Anderson accepted a position on the opening team Hotel Ivy’s Porter & Frye. In 2009, Anderson brought his creativity to Tim McKee’s Sea Change Restaurant & Bar, where his cooking garnered nationwide attention and marked a turning point in his career, being named a James Beard Foundation Award nominee and Food & Wine’s “People’s Best New Chef Midwest” finalist.

Anderson relocated to Nashville to helm the kitchen at The Catbird Seat and received another James Beard Foundation Award nomination for “Best New Restaurant.”

TRUSS Restaurant and Bar is located at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley at 400 Silverado Trail, tucked into the base of Mount Saint Helena at the top of Napa Valley and surrounded by hundreds of acres of vineyards.