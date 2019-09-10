$200M expansion, renovation set for unveiling at NorthBay Medical Center in Solano County

NorthBay Healthcare is putting the final touches on the last phase of a $200 million, five-year modernization project at its level II trauma center in Fairfield.

The new 77,000-square-foot, three-story north wing of NorthBay Medical Center is set to open in October, according to a Sept. 9 announcement from the nonprofit organization that operates the facility.

The north wing includes 22 patient rooms, eight state-of-the-art surgical suites, a 16-bed post-anesthesia care unit, diagnostic imaging services, and a new 6,000-square-foot kitchen and café. The new building replaces older sections of the 50-year-old hospital, according to NorthBay Healthcare.

The 22 additional beds will bring the hospital’s total number of beds to 154.

“The North Wing … illustrates NorthBay Healthcare’s dedication to offering advanced medicine right here for our community,” B. Konard Jones, president and CEO, said in a press release.

The first floor of the north wing houses the hospital’s diagnostic imaging department, which is equipped with a state-of-the-art CT scanner, ultrasound, two radiology and fluoroscopy rooms, and Central Sterile, which supports surgical services. The kitchen also is on the first floor.

The 22 patient rooms are on the second floor, along with four nurses’ stations and a waiting area. The eight surgical suites and 16 recovery beds are located on the third floor.

Earlier phases of the project included expanding and renovating its emergency department, which included a 7,000-square-foot expansion to add a CT scanner and 10 new treatment bays, for a total of 36 bays. That project was completed in February.

The second phase consisted of a new 4,500-square-foot Welcome Pavilion, which opened in November 2016.

Ratcliff Architects of Emeryville was the architect for the project, and DRP Construction of Sacramento was the general contractor.