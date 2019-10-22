North Bay professionals news from BioMarin, Summit State Bank, Vallejo, Union Bank and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 22, 2019, 1:27PM
Updated 43 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Lon Cardon, Ph.D., has been promoted to chief scientific strategy officer, a newly created role, at BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The San Rafael-based company said Cardon’s responsibilities will expand beyond the research functions at BioMarin to now include oversight of the company’s product portfolio. He will lead cross functional activities to build our leadership position in precision medicine in support of patients with rare genetic diseases and drive long-term growth through the oversight of an exceptional pipeline of first- or best-in-class therapies.

“Lon has done an outstanding job of building our research capabilities positioning BioMarin for future success and brings his knowledge in genetics and drug discovery generally, and specifically in BioMarin’s scientific expertise to this role,” said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and chief executive officer.

Previously, Cardon was senior vice president of alternative discovery and development, and head of target sciences at GlaxoSmithKline PLC. BioMarin stated that Cardon was a longstanding member of GSK’s research-and-development executive team, ultimately chairing their discovery board which governed the scientific direction of all of GSK’s preclinical to phase 2 programs.

Before moving into the industry, Cardon was a professor of biostatistics at the University of Washington and full member of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre. Prior to that, he was a professor and Wellcome Trust principal fellow at the University of Oxford. He received his doctorate from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and did his postdoctoral training at Stanford University. He is an elected fellow of the United Kingdom’s Academy of Medical Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Donatella Levintow has been hired as senior vice president and senior relationship manager for Summit State Bank.

The banks stated that Levintow served in senior lending and management positions, including National Bank of the Redwoods in Santa Rosa, where she was its senior vice president and real estate industries group manager. Most recently, she was a senior vice president and relationship manager at Presidio Bank.

She is co-founder and treasurer of the North Bay chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Professionals Network (CREPN), a real-estate centric group based in San Francisco that brings together a network of professionals from a variety of industry sectors to share market information, best practices, latest trends, and explore ways to encourage client interaction.

Donatella was born and raised in Florence, Italy, where she earned her accounting degree and a music degree with an instrument major in flute.

­—

Gillian Hayes has been appointed planning and development services director for the city of Vallejo.

Hayes, who is currently the operations manager for Munselle Civil Engineering, is expected to begin her new role on Oct. 28.

The city’s announcement stated that Hayes brings more than 15 years of experience in planning, project management and public engagement. After earning her degree in government from California State University, Sacramento, she began her planning career as an associate planner with San Joaquin County. Hayes also was Santa Rosa’s environmental coordinator for all capital-improvement program projects and city planner, and the tribal planning and development director at Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park.

In her current role at Munselle, Hayes supervises nine engineers and project managers in short- and long-range planning for residential and commercial developments.

Elaine Genevro has been promoted to regional head of branch banking by Union Bank. Genevro will oversee a network of more than 350 branches throughout California, Oregon and Washington.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Genevro has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as the bank’s regional president for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest for the last four years. She joined Union Bank predecessor Monterey Bay Bank in 2003 and served as that bank’s director of retail banking and president of Portola Investments.

Since joining Union Bank, Genevro has held leadership roles that include regional manager of the priority banking group for Northern and Central California, and market president for the Central Valley.

Kasama Lee, Richard Peterson and Cori Badertscher have joined RE/MAX Gold (remaxgold.com, 707-690-0440) newest location in American Canyon.

Psychologist Jim Wilson, Ph.D., was a keynote speaker at the fourth annual International Conference on Clinical and Counseling Psychology in Toyko. Wilson developed and leads the post-concussion education and support group at Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery in Larkspur.

Schurig Center is the only nonprofit organization in the Bay Area that offers its comprehensive and coordinated approach to post-acute brain injury rehabilitation.

As a member of ConcussionSmart Marin, Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery has helped to promote county-wide protocols for reporting and treating concussions among Marin’s student athletes. The program (ConcussionSmartMarin.org) helps physicians and schools comply with recent legislation that specifies “return to play” requirements.

Real estate agent Kimberly Strub with Coldwell Banker in Mill Valley is one of five winners chosen for the National Association of Realtors’ Good Neighbor Award. Strub chairs the board of the nonprofit Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery, which aims to improve the lives of people with brain injuries and their families through rehabilitation therapy, recreational activities and support groups.

In a decade, she has raised $700,000, tripled both the organization’s reach and annual budget, and helped establish a concussion protocol for children in the Marin County school district.

Mary Laux has joined the Northern California team of Environmental Science Associates. The environmental consulting firm, with offices in Petaluma, stated she began her consulting career at ESA in 2001 with the airports group, and has spent the last 16 years with AECOM as an associate principal/planner managing large, multidisciplinary projects.

Laux, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in geography from the University of Colorado, Boulder, will work in the firm’s San Francisco office.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine