North Bay professionals news from BioMarin, Summit State Bank, Vallejo, Union Bank and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Lon Cardon, Ph.D., has been promoted to chief scientific strategy officer, a newly created role, at BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The San Rafael-based company said Cardon’s responsibilities will expand beyond the research functions at BioMarin to now include oversight of the company’s product portfolio. He will lead cross functional activities to build our leadership position in precision medicine in support of patients with rare genetic diseases and drive long-term growth through the oversight of an exceptional pipeline of first- or best-in-class therapies.

“Lon has done an outstanding job of building our research capabilities positioning BioMarin for future success and brings his knowledge in genetics and drug discovery generally, and specifically in BioMarin’s scientific expertise to this role,” said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and chief executive officer.

Previously, Cardon was senior vice president of alternative discovery and development, and head of target sciences at GlaxoSmithKline PLC. BioMarin stated that Cardon was a longstanding member of GSK’s research-and-development executive team, ultimately chairing their discovery board which governed the scientific direction of all of GSK’s preclinical to phase 2 programs.

Before moving into the industry, Cardon was a professor of biostatistics at the University of Washington and full member of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre. Prior to that, he was a professor and Wellcome Trust principal fellow at the University of Oxford. He received his doctorate from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and did his postdoctoral training at Stanford University. He is an elected fellow of the United Kingdom’s Academy of Medical Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

—

Donatella Levintow has been hired as senior vice president and senior relationship manager for Summit State Bank.

The banks stated that Levintow served in senior lending and management positions, including National Bank of the Redwoods in Santa Rosa, where she was its senior vice president and real estate industries group manager. Most recently, she was a senior vice president and relationship manager at Presidio Bank.

She is co-founder and treasurer of the North Bay chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Professionals Network (CREPN), a real-estate centric group based in San Francisco that brings together a network of professionals from a variety of industry sectors to share market information, best practices, latest trends, and explore ways to encourage client interaction.

Donatella was born and raised in Florence, Italy, where she earned her accounting degree and a music degree with an instrument major in flute.

­—

Gillian Hayes has been appointed planning and development services director for the city of Vallejo.

Hayes, who is currently the operations manager for Munselle Civil Engineering, is expected to begin her new role on Oct. 28.

The city’s announcement stated that Hayes brings more than 15 years of experience in planning, project management and public engagement. After earning her degree in government from California State University, Sacramento, she began her planning career as an associate planner with San Joaquin County. Hayes also was Santa Rosa’s environmental coordinator for all capital-improvement program projects and city planner, and the tribal planning and development director at Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park.

In her current role at Munselle, Hayes supervises nine engineers and project managers in short- and long-range planning for residential and commercial developments.

—

Elaine Genevro has been promoted to regional head of branch banking by Union Bank. Genevro will oversee a network of more than 350 branches throughout California, Oregon and Washington.