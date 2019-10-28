Kincade fire and power shut-offs: How North Bay businesses are coping

North Bay businesses are feeling the impact of the widespread energy shut-offs intended to prevent wildfire and evacuations of tens of thousands in large areas of Santa Rosa threatened by the large Kincade fire burning in the northeast area of Sonoma County.

The following are reports from around the region about how companies in various industries are coping with halted operations, displaced workers and other challenges because of the situation.

Monday, 4 p.m.:

Lorene Romero, president and CEO of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, is staying with friends in Santa Rosa while she’s evacuated from her Windsor home. Romero also has her own travel agency, which is on pause at the moment.

About 50,000 residents in Windsor and Healdsburg were the first to be under mandatory evacuation Oct. 26, ahead of strong winds that arrived that night as forecast.

“This is definitely impacting me,” she said. “I can’t get home and get my paper files, but I can access email and online.” Romero still prefers to keep paper files because they can’t be compromised or hacked.

“Every day in this fire, I’m reaching out to businesses, asking how they’re doing,” Romero said. She noted a plan was put in place for PG&E's public safety power shut-off that was to start on Friday, before Windsor subsequently went into evacuation mode at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“I had a list of businesses that were going to be open so people had places to go on both sides of the town,” she said. Oliver’s Market and Raley’s would be the designated grocery stores, and JC’s American Kitchen would be cooking in downtown. Corks & Taps, a beer, wine and small-bites eatery; along with Baldassari Wine Lounge, would open their doors for people to go hang out at night and feel secure, she said.

That power shut-off preparation helped Windsor’s businesses stay in “go mode” for when the evacuation happened, Romero said. —Cheryl Sarfaty

Monday, 3:20 p.m.:

Bank of Marin President and CEO Russell Colombo said that while the Novato-based company’s headquarters are running on a backup generator, most business operations remain online.

“The bank is very well prepared” he said. Marin County branches are not in service because of the power shut-offs, and a branch each in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg are also out of service. “The rest of the branches have power.”

The bank's online services are still working as normal, but the operations team had been moved to another location, Colombo said.

About 30 Bank of Marin employees had been evacuated from fire zones so far, but none had lost their homes in the Kincade fire as of Monday afternoon.

Colombo said the bank just tested its disaster-preparedness plan last week and would go through the same protocols it is undergoing now, should power outages continue.

“If we get the power back here, which I hope we do, and if it goes out again, which it might, we’ll go through the same process,” Colombo said. “When we get our power back, we’ll assemble our team and debrief and try to see what we can improve on.” —Chase DiFeliciantonio

Monday, 3 p.m.:

“The safety of BioMarin employees is our utmost concern,” San Rafael-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical, maker of treatments for rare diseases, wrote in an email statement.