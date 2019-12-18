In 2015, the company purchased 30 new Peterbilt trucks to comply with the new engine standards, and Yandell has reserved 10 of Tesla Motors’ 300-mile version of class 8 heavy truck tractors. But those investments are dwarfed by the expected impact of the way California now classifies a number of independent contractors as employees, Hamilton said.

The California Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in the Dynamex case tightened the earlier Borello ABC test for whether such contractors should be considered employees and covered by company insurance and benefits. Generally, the court said a truly independent contractor isn’t controlled by the hirer, performs work outside the hirer’s business, and works in the commonly works independently in the profession. That was codified by Assembly Bill 5, signed into law in September and set to take effect on New Year’s Day.

The new law and court ruling are affecting California industries except for a few occupations with carve-outs currently included in the law, such as real estate and insurance agents and physicians.

“We’re coming up against a challenge that is pretty much unlike anything that we’ve ever faced,” Hamilton said. About half Yandell’s 100 drivers have been independent contractors, drivers who own their trucks and haul most all their loads for the company. About 70,000 owner-operators in the state and over 350,000 nationwide are in the same situation, according to the California Trucking Association.