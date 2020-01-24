December’s unemployment figures vary in North Bay area

Unemployment in the North Bay’s six counties showed mixed outcomes in December compared to November’s figures, according to state data released Friday.

California’s unemployment rate held steadfast at its record low of 3.9% in December, according to estimates from the California Employment Development Department. The state has gained 3,422,900 jobs since the current expansion began in February 2010, accounting for more than 15% of the nation’s 22,688,000 jobs gain over the same timeframe.

Marin County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 1.9% compared to 2% in November. Sonoma County held steady at 2.4%, while Napa County climbed to 2.9% from 2.6% in November. Solano County’s unemployment rate in December rose to 3.4% compared to 3.3% a month prior. Mendocino County came in at 3.7% last month compared to 3.4% in November, and Lake County increased to 5.1% from 4.5%.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 1.9% in December 2019, down from a revised 2% in November 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.2%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in educational and health services; professional and business services; and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction, as well as government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.9% in December 2019, up from a revised 2.6% in November 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.2%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

With the exception of the financial activities and information sectors, which were flat, the rest of the county’s industries had fewer jobs.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.4% in December 2019, unchanged from a revised 2.4% in November 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.6%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; and educational and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.4% in December 2019, up from a revised 3.3% in November 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.8%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in government; mining, logging and construction; and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 3.7%, up from 3.4% in November.

The county added jobs in financial activities, and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in government; and mining, logging and construction.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 5.1%, up from 4.5% in November.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government, financial activities, professional and business services; and transportation, warehousing and utilities.