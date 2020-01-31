Parent of California North Coast wine closure makers Maverick Enterprises, Rivercap to merge

Owners of manufacturers of closures for the wine and spirits industry in Mendocino and Solano counties have announced a deal to merge with another closure creator, Enoplastics of northern Italy.

Sparflex in 2015 acquired Rivercap, whose U.S. arm is based in Benicia, and in 2018 acquired then-privately owned Maverick Enterprises in Ukiah. Sparflex itself has seven production sites — three in France, two in Spain and one each in the U.S. and Australia — that export to nearly 65 countries and employ 550 people.

Enoplastics, founded in 1957 to create capsules, screw caps and closures, has a plant in Italy plus five other local facilities in the U.S., New Zealand, Spain, Australia and France and exports to 60 countries. It employs about 400 people.

In June, private investing firm Cobepa announced funding for Enoplastics. The deal was announced as a path “supporting the company in the new phase of growth.” Michele Moglia, a leader in Enoplastics, was identified in the Friday announcement of the merger, as the CEO of the newly merged Sparflex and Enoplastics.

“This merger supports our strategy of being as close as possible to markets, and it expands and enriches our ranges of products and services. The pooling of our human and industrial resources strengthens our ability to innovate, to be attentive and to put forward proposals to our customers and give them access to an ever more creative offer which is better suited to their needs,” the Friday announcement stated.