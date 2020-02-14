14 new or expanded hotels coming soon to San Francisco North Bay
North Bay hotel projects in this report
Sonoma County
- Hotel Project Sonoma
- Hyatt Place, north Santa Rosa
- Tru Hotel by Hilton, north Santa Rosa
- AC Hotel by Marriott, Santa Rosa
- Hotel Sebastopol
- Home 2 Suites, Petaluma
Napa County
- Resort at Silverado Trail, Calistoga
- Oak Knoll Hotel, Napa
- Westin Verasa Hotel, Napa
- Senza Hotel, Napa
Marin County
- AC Hotel, San Rafael
- Wood Hollow Hotel, Novato
- Residence Inn by Marriott, Novato
Solano County
- Hyatt Place, Vacaville
Discover 22 North Bay construction projects that were turning heads in 2019.
T he North Bay entered 2020 with an array of hotel projects in various stages of development, reflecting anticipated growth for the region’s tourism industry, and an increase in out-of-town business travelers.
Two hotels slated for completion next year in Santa Rosa will be situated near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, which continues to add flights and is in the midst of a five-year, $25 million construction expansion and improvement project.
The North Bay’s hotel industry is also checking into modular construction, with its promise of faster, cheaper, high-quality projects. Modular buildings are constructed off-site under controlled plant conditions, using the same materials and specifications as conventional construction. Look for familiar brands to pop up in Sonoma County, including Tru by Hilton and AC Hotel by Marriott.
Marin County currently has two hotel projects proposed for Novato, and a new AC Hotel by Marriott is slated to open in the third quarter of 2021 in downtown San Rafael. The Marriott developer seized a rare opportunity in the city’s crowded downtown, thanks to a vacant property that previously housed a bank building.
A couple of remodels and an expansion project are keeping developers busy in Napa County. A new hotel slated for Solano Avenue is awaiting sign-off from the planning commission.
In Solano County, an application for a proposed Hyatt House project in Vacaville, called Vaca Valley Parkway hotel, is now in the hands of the planning commission.
The hotel projects below represent a snapshot of industry developments as 2020 gets underway.
—Cheryl Sarfaty, staff writer
SONOMA COUNTY
Hotel Project Sonoma
144 W. Napa St., Sonoma
62 rooms
3 stories
258 acres
Source: Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Boutique Hotel
B St., Petaluma
5 stories
65 rooms
Source: North Bay Business Journal
Home 2 Suites by Hilton
1205 Redwood Way, Petaluma
140 rooms
85,802 square feet
extended stay
Source: Petaluma Argus-Courier
AC Hotel by Marriott
Railroad Square, Santa Rosa
142 rooms
Final stages of construction
Source: The Press Democrat, North Bay Business Journal
Hotel Sebastopol
6828 Depot St., Sebastopol
66 rooms
68,825 square feet
Source: Piazza Hospitality
Hyatt Place by Hilton
Near Sonoma County airport, north Santa Rosa
6 stories
166 luxury rooms
Conference rooms and restaurant
Source: The Press Democrat
