14 new or expanded hotels coming soon to San Francisco North Bay

T he North Bay entered 2020 with an array of hotel projects in various stages of development, reflecting anticipated growth for the region’s tourism industry, and an increase in out-of-town business travelers.

Two hotels slated for completion next year in Santa Rosa will be situated near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, which continues to add flights and is in the midst of a five-year, $25 million construction expansion and improvement project.

The North Bay’s hotel industry is also checking into modular construction, with its promise of faster, cheaper, high-quality projects. Modular buildings are constructed off-site under controlled plant conditions, using the same materials and specifications as conventional construction. Look for familiar brands to pop up in Sonoma County, including Tru by Hilton and AC Hotel by Marriott.

Marin County currently has two hotel projects proposed for Novato, and a new AC Hotel by Marriott is slated to open in the third quarter of 2021 in downtown San Rafael. The Marriott developer seized a rare opportunity in the city’s crowded downtown, thanks to a vacant property that previously housed a bank building.

A couple of remodels and an expansion project are keeping developers busy in Napa County. A new hotel slated for Solano Avenue is awaiting sign-off from the planning commission.

In Solano County, an application for a proposed Hyatt House project in Vacaville, called Vaca Valley Parkway hotel, is now in the hands of the planning commission.

The hotel projects below represent a snapshot of industry developments as 2020 gets underway.

—Cheryl Sarfaty, staff writer

SONOMA COUNTY

Hotel Project Sonoma

144 W. Napa St., Sonoma

62 rooms

3 stories

258 acres

Source: Sonoma Index-Tribune

Petaluma Boutique Hotel

B St., Petaluma

5 stories

65 rooms

Source: North Bay Business Journal

Home 2 Suites by Hilton

1205 Redwood Way, Petaluma

140 rooms

85,802 square feet

extended stay

Source: Petaluma Argus-Courier

AC Hotel by Marriott

Railroad Square, Santa Rosa

142 rooms

Final stages of construction

Source: The Press Democrat, North Bay Business Journal

Hotel Sebastopol

6828 Depot St., Sebastopol

66 rooms

68,825 square feet

Source: Piazza Hospitality

Hyatt Place by Hilton

Near Sonoma County airport, north Santa Rosa

6 stories

166 luxury rooms

Conference rooms and restaurant

Source: The Press Democrat