14 new or expanded hotels coming soon to San Francisco North Bay

MICHELLE FOX AND CHERYL SARFATY
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 14, 2020, 3:21PM
February 14, 2020, 3:21PM

North Bay hotel projects in this report

Sonoma County

  • Hotel Project Sonoma
  • Hyatt Place, north Santa Rosa
  • Tru Hotel by Hilton, north Santa Rosa
  • AC Hotel by Marriott, Santa Rosa
  • Hotel Sebastopol
  • Home 2 Suites, Petaluma

Napa County

  • Resort at Silverado Trail, Calistoga
  • Oak Knoll Hotel, Napa
  • Westin Verasa Hotel, Napa
  • Senza Hotel, Napa

Marin County

  • AC Hotel, San Rafael
  • Wood Hollow Hotel, Novato
  • Residence Inn by Marriott, Novato

Solano County

  • Hyatt Place, Vacaville

T he North Bay entered 2020 with an array of hotel projects in various stages of development, reflecting anticipated growth for the region’s tourism industry, and an increase in out-of-town business travelers.

Two hotels slated for completion next year in Santa Rosa will be situated near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, which continues to add flights and is in the midst of a five-year, $25 million construction expansion and improvement project.

The North Bay’s hotel industry is also checking into modular construction, with its promise of faster, cheaper, high-quality projects. Modular buildings are constructed off-site under controlled plant conditions, using the same materials and specifications as conventional construction. Look for familiar brands to pop up in Sonoma County, including Tru by Hilton and AC Hotel by Marriott.

Marin County currently has two hotel projects proposed for Novato, and a new AC Hotel by Marriott is slated to open in the third quarter of 2021 in downtown San Rafael. The Marriott developer seized a rare opportunity in the city’s crowded downtown, thanks to a vacant property that previously housed a bank building.

A couple of remodels and an expansion project are keeping developers busy in Napa County. A new hotel slated for Solano Avenue is awaiting sign-off from the planning commission.

In Solano County, an application for a proposed Hyatt House project in Vacaville, called Vaca Valley Parkway hotel, is now in the hands of the planning commission.

The hotel projects below represent a snapshot of industry developments as 2020 gets underway.

—Cheryl Sarfaty, staff writer

SONOMA COUNTY

Hotel Project Sonoma

144 W. Napa St., Sonoma

62 rooms

3 stories

258 acres

Source: Sonoma Index-Tribune

Petaluma Boutique Hotel

B St., Petaluma

5 stories

65 rooms

Source: North Bay Business Journal

Home 2 Suites by Hilton

1205 Redwood Way, Petaluma

140 rooms

85,802 square feet

extended stay

Source: Petaluma Argus-Courier

AC Hotel by Marriott

Railroad Square, Santa Rosa

142 rooms

Final stages of construction

Source: The Press Democrat, North Bay Business Journal

Hotel Sebastopol

6828 Depot St., Sebastopol

66 rooms

68,825 square feet

Source: Piazza Hospitality

Hyatt Place by Hilton

Near Sonoma County airport, north Santa Rosa

6 stories

166 luxury rooms

Conference rooms and restaurant

Source: The Press Democrat

Tru by Hilton

Aviation Boulevard, Santa Rosa

4 stories

101 rooms

Budget focused

Source: The Press Democrat

NAPA COUNTY

Four Seasons Napa Valley

400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga

23 acres

6 building-suites with 85 rooms

20 private homes

Source: Napa County

Oak Knoll Hotel

5091 Solano Ave., Napa

50 rooms

20,000 square feet

100-seat restaurant

Source: Napa County

Westin Verasa Napa

1314 McKinstry St., Napa

32 more rooms

45,000 additional square feet

262 parking spaces

Source: Napa Valley Register

Senza Hotel

4066 Howard Lane, Napa

12 additional rooms, increasing the total to 55

Source: Napa County

Inn at the Abbey

3010 N. St. Helena Hwy.

St. Helena

79 rooms

5 buildings

Source: Napa County

MARIN COUNTY

AC Hotel by Marriott

Fifth Avenue and B Street, San Rafael

4.49 acres

87 rooms

2-3 stories

46,865 square feet

Source: City of San Rafael

Wood Hollow Hotel by Hyatt

7701 Redwood Blvd., Novato

4.49 acres

87 rooms

2-3 stories

46,865 square feet

Source: GlobeSt.com

Residence Inn by Marriott

7546 Redwood Blvd., Novato

103 rooms

3-4 stories

77,532 square feet

Source: City of Novato

SOLANO COUNTY

Hyatt Place

Vaca Valley Parkway, Vacaville

5.43 acres

144 rooms

83,056 square feet

4 stories

2,600-square-foot freestanding drive-through restaurant

1,500-square-foot office building

—project research by Michelle Fox

