7 questions for Abhishek Dosi, CEO of Vallejo's Sutter Solano Medical Center

Abhishek Dosi has been CEO of Sutter Solano Medical Center since 2017, after several years in other leadership roles with Sutter Health. He holds a master’s degree in health administration.

Describe a single specific challenge your organization faced last year and why it posed such a challenge. What measures have you taken to overcome the challenge?

Homelessness remains a statewide crisis, and it’s certainly one we feel acutely in the North Bay. Like other health care organizations, we see the impact — particularly, for example, in our emergency department at Sutter Solano Medical Center — and are rising to the challenge in a variety of ways.

One of the most public steps we took recently was to invest in the future Vallejo Navigation Center. We joined with city leaders and other health care networks to fund this project because it means connecting individuals experiencing homelessness to health services, income sources and eventually a path toward permanent housing. That’s good for everyone.

Sutter’s status as a not-for-profit integrated health network means that our focus extends beyond the walls of our hospitals — we care about the overall health and well-being of our patients and their communities. And we know that when unhoused people find housing, their health improves, their lives improve, and the community improves, too.

Mental health services have become a focus of health care providers in the North Bay since the series of wildfires. For your patients, what strategies have you employed to address this issue? For your employees, what are the challenges faced by your organization in addressing their post-fire needs?

The recent wildfires hit home for everyone at Sutter Solano Medical Center — in many cases, our employees and physicians are also our patients, and they are certainly our friends and neighbors. Sutter patients have access to experienced counselors and specialists in the aftermath of traumatic events like the fires, and there are many ways to access them. We offer individual and group counseling, as well as more intensive hospital-based programs.

Specific to our staff and physicians, we provided support that included financial aid, disaster recovery pay, prescription assistance, insurance claims help and mental health resources. We opened the philanthropy-based Sutter Health Employee Disaster Relief Fund to support employees impacted by these disasters. Our goal is to help employees, patients and their communities recover in nearly every sense of the word — it’s central to our mission, and never more so than in events like these.

What obstacles are policy and politics putting in the way of providing quality health care? How much do these challenge your organization’s ability to serve patients?

Some policies create challenges to our efforts to expand access to high-quality affordable care — while other policies help support those efforts. The truth is that we have always navigated a dynamic and evolving industry because we remain deeply rooted in our mission as a not-for-profit integrated health care network. We know who we are, and we care about what we do.

We are committed to keeping our care connected and coordinated so patients — including the historically underserved — continue to receive personal, affordable and high-quality care across Sutter. Integrated networks like ours provide a more user-friendly health care system, patient-centered care and healthier outcomes.

What specific accomplishment of your organization in the past year or so do you wish to highlight?

I am incredibly proud of this team and the extraordinary combination of expertise and compassion that they bring to their work every day, so it’s hard for me to be modest about Sutter Solano’s accomplishments over the past year. But I will highlight just one achievement: being named to the state’s 2019 Maternity Care Honor Roll for reducing cesarean births for first-time moms with low-risk pregnancies.