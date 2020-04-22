Mare Island Dry Dock wins $1M federal shipyard grant to buy crane for expansion

Mare Island Dry Dock, LLC, in Vallejo has been awarded a $1.07 million federal shipyard grant to purchase a heavy crane.

The 7-year-old company based at the former Mare Island Naval Shipyard is getting a small-shipyard grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration that will cover 70% of a new 165-ton Manitowoc rough terrain crane at the three ship berthing areas, according to an announcement Tuesday from the company's landlords. The company previously used rental cranes.

“The growth and success of our shipyard is measured in its ability to provide services,” said Mare Island Dry Dock owner and CEO Stephen DiLeo in the announcement. “A crane is a basic necessity. A mobile crane, such as this one, is a game changer. Not only does this foster greater shipyard production efficiencies, it increases competitiveness with this in-yard capability, and results in on-demand, 100% of the time because of our ownership.”

The company employs about 165 and operates two available dry docks at the former naval shipyard. It is said to be the only ship repairer in Northern California that can accommodate vessels longer than 700 feet. The dry docks measure 720 by 98 feet and 680 by 90.5 feet, according to the company website. Vessels handled include cruise ships, ferries, coast tankers, barges and the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard fleets.

The crane is being manufactured in Shady Grove, Pennsylvania, by Grove, founded in 1947. It's said to be a top producer of mobile hydraulic cranes. The Mare Island crane is anticipated to be installed and operational by mid-September, according to the news release.

The grant, one of a couple dozen awarded around the country, was announced by The Nimitz Group, a group of local drinks producers that purchased a large part of Mare Island late last year, and Southern Land Company, an East Coast company that Nimitz brought in as master redeveloper of the island.

Thomas D’Alesandro, Southern Land president of West Coast operations, earlier this month said he set up his office on the island.