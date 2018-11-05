Napa-based OLE Health, in partnership with NorthBay Healthcare, is set to open OLE's second Fairfield health center on, Nov. 5, according to the health care systems.

The 2,000-square-foot location is in east Fairfield at 1101 B. Gale Wilson Blvd., Suite 101-C. OLE Health’s current Solano County location is on the west side of the city.

“With one location currently doing very well with a similar population in west Fairfield, we wanted to bring better access for those that live across town,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO of OLE Health. “By partnering with NorthBay Healthcare, we were able to make that happen.”

The partnership, which began to take shape in July, included NorthBay Healthcare's gifting OLE Health with the new space and providing OLE Health staff with access to NorthBay’s training facilities and resources, she said.

OLE Health spent approximately $70,000 on the project, Hardy said. “(We) were able to repurpose a lot of currently owned equipment and only minor costs were needed to put together the facility.”

The east Fairfield center will begin as a 30-hour part-time facility and eventually expand hours in NorthBay Healthcare Plaza, across the street from NorthBay Medical Center, according to Hardy.

“This is a perfect union to further the mission of two patient-focused, quality-based health care providers,” said B. Konard Jones, president and CEO of NorthBay Healthcare.

The partnership is a good fit because both share a focus on preventive medicine and primary care, according to both organizations. OLE Health is a federally qualified health center (FQHC), caring for a vulnerable segment of the community, including the uninsured, Medi-Cal families, and seniors in need of care. NorthBay Healthcare offers primary and advanced medical services, but as an independent, community-based health system open to all.

“What we both do is raise the level of community health and wellness,” explained Hardy, “and not just aim at one episode or one illness. We both have devoted time, resources and energy to solve our communities’ long-term health needs with a long-term, enduring strategy.”

OLE Health is in the process of building its new $30 million multilevel facility in Napa, slated to open in the first quarter of 2019. OLE Health also has medical offices in Calistoga and St. Helena.