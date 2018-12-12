Phase 2 of the Caymus Vineyards Cordelia winery construction project consists of a large-scale, 72,000-square-foot design-build production facility.

The addition to the Solano County complex includes a 4,500-square-foot dedicated mechanical building housing two 120-ton chillers, a 2.5-MBH boiler system, a nitrogen generator and air compressors.

A high-tech SCADA building control system integrates tank refrigeration, equipment control and monitoring. A utility bridge connecting the production building to the warehouse/bottling facility enables efficient transfer of wine from tanks to barrels and bottling.

Phase I involved construction of a 160,000-square-foot warehouse, office and bottling facility with a 384-kilowatt solar array, and a Cloacina package wastewater plant. All wastewater is treated, stored on-site and reused for irrigation.

According to Jason Voorhees, project manager with Perkins Williams & Cotterill Architects, the structural system consists of pre-engineered metal building frames and precast concrete panels. The building serves as a canopy for Caymus winemaking operations and supports a distribution warehouse and bottling line located in adjacent buildings. There is interior space for future expansion of winemaking operations and staff offices.

Owner Chuck Wagner wanted a unique, functional building that could provide protection from the wind and receive abundant sunlight year-round. The north and east facing walls are open to allow light to enter the building. Skylights on the roof reduce the amount of light needed during daily operations. The building has a passive ventilation system to allow air and wind to flow through the building, helping it to remain cool and comfortable in the summer.

The Fairfield project started in earnest in 2013, when Caymus reached an agreement with Napa County regulators to scale back production at the St. Helena winery. The Wagner family acquired North Coast vineyards and commercial land in Solano for expansion. The winery project was approved the same year.