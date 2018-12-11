More than 843,000 square feet of contiguous warehouse space in the former SaveMart Distribution Center has been renovated for the North Bay Logistics Center, creating one of the largest single-building distribution facilities in Northern California.

This space is divisible to 73,240 square feet. This is the first LDK Ventures project in Vacaville.

In September, the developer signed its first tenant. Home goods and furniture retailer Serena & Lilly of Marin County will occupy 434,000 square feet starting in February 2019.

The building is situated on a 124-acre property along Interstate 505 on land that also features an additional 600,000 square feet of future planned warehouse space. The building has 40 doors upgraded with lights and hydraulic levelers, plus eight additional knock-out dock door openings.

Brooks Pedder, executive managing director with Cushman & Wakefield and leasing agent for the North Bay Logistics Center, says this is a logical destination for users from the East Bay and Wine Country seeking access to a region with a labor surplus while offering reduced traffic congestion to the critical Port of Oakland.

Renovations included interior/exterior and guardhouse repainting. Restrooms were upgraded. Paving was repaired or replaced. Skylights were swapped out and new energy-efficient LED light fixtures were installed. An enhanced electrical service delivers 15,000/6,000 amps at 227/480 volts at the main substation divided into five 1,200-amp subpanels.