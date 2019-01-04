Saxco International, a major adult-beverage packaging distributor that made a big move into the California North Coast wine market a few years ago, has been acquired by an East Coast investor in manufacturers across various industries.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings LLC on Jan. 4 announced it picked up San Francisco East Bay-based Saxco from The Sterling Group, which has owned it since 2010. Saxco has fulfillment centers glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures and custom packaging for wine, spirits, craft beer and food producers across the U.S. and Canada.

Saxco has over 5,000 customer wineries, distillers, brewers and specialty-food manufacturers.

Related Stories Packaging supplier plans Fairfield 'megacenter'

“Saxco’s proud heritage and sector expertise position the company well for sustained growth, particularly as specialty brands and craft producers gain market share across all beverage categories,” said Sam Astor, partner at Atlas Holdings, in a statement. “There are eight times as many breweries in the U.S. as there were a decade ago, and seven times as many distilleries. The number of wineries during this period has also continued to grow steadily. Saxco’s leadership team and dedicated workforce will now have the added capital and support to meet this growing demand by delivering value-added, superior customer service.”

Saxco CEO Guy Marsala said the new owner is known for putting money back into its acquisitions.

“Atlas’ proven record of investing the human and financial capital to strengthen fundamentally strong businesses is a perfect fit for where Saxco is today,” he said in the announcement. “The future of our business got brighter today, and we’re thrilled to seize the many opportunities ahead.”

The Sachs family started Saxco in 1936. The company started an acquisition growth spurt at the dawn of the 21st century, picking up Wine Bottle in Toronto and Pacific Coast Container in Vancouver, Washington. Saxco expanded to the Bay Area with the acquisitions of California Glass in Oakland, Demptos Glass in Fairfield and Synergy Glass & Packaging in Benicia. That growth and dominance of alcoholic-beverage packaging distribution attracted The Sterling Group, a Houston-based private equity investment firm, to acquire Saxco in December 2010.

Saxco consolidated multiple Bay Area fulfillment centers into a large warehouse in Solano Logistics Center in Fairfield in 2014, the Business Journal reported at the time.

Another Atlas Holdings company has had past dealings with the North Bay. In 2011 Boise, Idaho-based engineered-lumber maker RedBuilt purchased Windsor-based Standard Structures from the Caletti family. A large portion of that property is now being used to reprocess debris from properties destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires into other construction products.