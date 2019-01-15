A Northern California law firm known for its work in the wine business and estate planning on Jan. 14 announced the start of a cannabis law division.

Marc Hauser, partner of GVM Law, LLP, is leading the three-attorney new department. The emerging cannabis industry is a natural extension for the Napa-based firm, he said in a statement.

“The legalization of cannabis brings a lot of opportunity for business and investors, and we can help our entrepreneurial clients navigate these new waters successfully," Hauser said. "We focus on investment and growth strategies for companies and investors nationwide, from those are just getting started to multi-state operators growing their national footprint.”

Hauser has been building on his decades of experience in complex transactions, investment structuring and capital markets, making inroads into the emerging industry, the firm said. He is a member of the National Cannabis Bar Association, Napa Valley Cannabis Association, California and Illinois state bars, and the Napa Valley Bar Association.

The firm's new cannabis department will advise companies, investors and ancillary service providers on deal-making, capital-raising and general business law. The firm said it has decades of experience closing deals across asset classes and working in capital market. With the new industry, the firm has been working closely with the top cannabis regulatory lawyers in the nation, as well as securities lawyers throughout Canada, on the unique aspects of doing business in this emerging industry.

Formerly known as Gaw Van Male, GVM (GVMLaw.com) Law was founded in 1972 and has three offices in Northern California: Napa, Fairfield and Roseville. Practice areas include trust and estate, wine, business, real estate, tax, litigation and employment. The firm said it advises clients on the daily aspects of running a business – growth strategy, risk assessment, contracting, employee matters, real estate leases and financing from the first round of capital.