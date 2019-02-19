As college cost continue to grow, unemployment is shrinking, and one expert says the future workforce is moving toward saving money through online courses and choosing flexibility by working freelance rather than taking full or part-time jobs.

“Today a high school-age person living in a remote area of Northern California can go online and take a computer programming code course (for as low as $29 or under $99 in most cases), compared to the cost of $40,000 for a year in residency at one of our top universities, and also use the web to get crowdfunding – all this without ever stepping foot in Silicon Valley,” said Matt Gardner, CEO of the California Technology Council.

“It is also a way to tap into what local populations are capable of when it comes to being a source of fresh ideas, innovation, and creative candidate talent for employers. It’s a new model for education, growth and employment that challenges conventional thinking without having to be physically located in major city or large financial center.”

Gardner said freelancing could pass traditional employment within 10 years.

Upwork and Freelancers Union reported in October that the fifth annual Freelancing in America 2018 study that an estimated 56.7 million Americans freelanced, up by 3.7 million in the past five years.

In December 2018, the civilian labor force in the U.S. totaled 163.24 million, according to Statista, the statistics portal, meaning that freelancers now represent almost 35 percent of the workforce.

The Freelancing in America study also reported that technology is making it easier to find work (64 percent of freelancers found work online, a 22-point increase since 2014). Respondents said freelancing gives them the flexibility they desire and the lifestyle that matters most to them. Some 51 percent of all freelancers say no amount of money would get them to take a traditional job.

“The biggest challenge when it comes to transforming education is overcoming the degree barrier still desired by most employers. With today’s labor shortage, rather than only focusing on degrees, look at those with the skill sets you want and need, not just the traditional learning path,” Gardner said.

Ninety-three percent of freelancers polled with a four-year college degree find their college education less valuable than skills training for the work they do, compared with only 79 percent who said their college education was useful in their current jobs. Some 70 percent of full-time freelancers said they participated in skills training during the prior six months, compared to only 49 percent of full-time non-freelancers.

“It’s time we started re-assessing the possible with a theory of change based on new realities that could provide the poorest child in the poorest community with a technical career in science and technology," Garnder said, speaking at the 36th annual Solano Economic Development Corporation meeting in Fairfield on Jan. 30. "This can be achieved through self-directed distance learning and skills training using open-source course ware obtained using existing funding streams and existing infrastructure.”

The administrator of the industrial development group said the U.S. high school student dropout rate demonstrates the need for a new way to look at how tomorrow’s workers can be trained. The average U.S. dropout rate is about 16 percent today.

Every year, over 1.2 million students drop out of high school in the U.S. — that’s one student every 26 seconds or 7,000 a day — without receiving a diploma or an equivalency credential, such as a GED, according to DoSomething.org. The group notes that the U.S. now ranks 22nd of 27 developed countries in terms of its graduation rates.