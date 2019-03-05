The planned expansion for La Clinica de La Raza's downtown Vallejo medical and dental facility to double capacity just received a big injection of capital to make it a reality.

UnitedHealthcare on Monday announced a $6 million investment in the relocation of the existing Georgia Street health and dental clinics into a 26,000-square-foot, two-story facility that would see about 60,000 patients annually, doubling capacity.

It is part of $19 million in three new investments by UnitedHealthcare and its capital partners in California federally qualified health centers in underserved areas of Solano, Santa Barbara and Santa Clara counties.

The health plan made the investments via new market tax credits obtained in partnership with U.S. Bank. For the Vallejo clinic, Optum Bank also participated.

“These investments, combined with the support from other partners, will help improve access to care and services for individuals and families in the communities served by these health organizations,” said Rob Falkenberg, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of California, in the announcement. “Our shared commitment to these community health centers and facilities will help enhance services and quality of care that will benefit many patients in the region for years to come.”

The funding also included $9.1 million for Community Health Centers of the Central Coast for a new Lompoc facility and renovation of one in Paso Robles. And $3.8 million from a bond purchase went to a $6.8 million renovation of Lincoln Glen Center for Senior Citizens in San Jose.

La Clinica started in 1971 and opened its first Vallejo clinic in 2002. Since then, the number of patients using the five different services in Solano's largest city has grown over five-fold, according to the organization.

UnitedHealthcare has provided over $442 million to nearly 60 health care organizations through its California health care investment program since it started in 2007.