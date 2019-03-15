The sellers of properties Reliant just bought were entities overseen by American Management Group Inc. of Orinda, according to public records. Reliant hired a “significant number of personnel from the former owner, reducing employment dislocation,” according to the announcement.

The Reliant Group started in 1992 acquiring hundreds of millions of dollars of loans from Resolution Trust Corporation and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, according to its website. Since 2001, the company has focused on acquiring bond- and tax credit-financed affordable multifamily properties. It launches a capital accelerator program fund every 12 to 18 months and has acquired or invested in over 10,000 affordable and market-rate properties nationwide, including the recent deal.

Also part of the Newmark Knight Frank team advising Reliant on the deal were Managing Director Anthony Pappageorge, Managing Director Zach LeBeouf and Associate Director Will Thomas. Kathy Knutson led the support team.

