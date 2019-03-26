Vacaville: A new home for biotech?

He said he just got off a call with a prospective employee who just purchased a home in Solano and is commuting to South San Francisco.

“I’m not offended that employees say they want to work at Novici because it’s a better life in terms of the commute,” Padgett said. “Part of the bargain is employees have the chance to pursue their professional goals without commuting four hours a day, and they can pursue their personal lives as well.”

And South San Francisco isn’t as far away for conferences and presentations as it used to be, with the emergence of videoconferencing technology, Padgett said.