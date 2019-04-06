Touro University of California College of Osteopathic Medicine class of 2019 celebrated a successful national residency match on Friday, March 15, with students being matched to 17 different medical specialties ranging from internal medicine to emergency medicine to psychiatry.

This represents the highest match rate in the college's history with graduates matched all over the country and even one in Europe, the Vallejo institution stated.

The university, with 1,400 students, stated that the matching process starts in a student’s last year of medical school where students apply to various residency programs and submit a rank order list of their choices to the National Resident Matching Program. Residency programs also submit a list of their candidates in preferred order.

—

Conservation Corps North Bay has joined a growing list of the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress Program collection site participants. The organization's Novato location is now accepting old mattresses and box springs from the public for free.

Individuals may bring their items to the corps, located at 11 Pimentel Court in Bel Marin Keys, Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff and corps members will be on site to assist in the offloading of mattresses from vehicles.

A mattress recycled through the Bye Bye Mattress Program is broken up into four main components – steel, foam, wood, and fibers. These components are used to make new products such as carpet padding, steel products, filters, and automotive insulation. In fact, up to 80 percent of a mattress’ parts can be recycled, alleviating stress on the environment, creating new jobs, and new products.

The program is administered by the Mattress Recycling Council, a nonprofit organization created by the mattress industry in response to a 2013 state law. It is funded through a $10.50 recycling fee that is collected when a mattress or box spring is sold in California. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations throughout the state, transport collected units from these sites to companies that dismantle and recycle old mattresses and box springs

—

Napa Farmers Market opened April 1 and continues each Tuesday through the end of October in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market organizers stated they plan several additions, including Golden Rows Gardens (cut flower bouquets) and Studio 3000 (wood cutting boards). Also part of the market will be certified organic producer Riverdog Farm (chicken and pork); specialty food vendor Wooden Spoon Bakery and Open Door Provisions (seasonally changing baked goods) ; and artisans Birgitt Hellemann Glass Jewelry, Chandler Designs (pet portraits), and Jessica Jo Designs (silver jewelry).

­—

Pera Rug plans to open store at 1210 First St., adjacent to Mecox and Overland Sheepskin as part of the First Street Napa development.

First Street Napa, owned and managed by Zapolski Real Estate LLC and Trademark Property Company, offers 18 retail and food and beverage partners.

—

Bouchaine Vineyards & Winery in Napa Valley’s Carneros district has appointed The Winebow Group to handle all of its wholesale distribution and sales in its home market of California, effective April 1.

The proprietors of Bouchaine Vineyards, Gerret and Tatiana Copeland, founded the 105-acre vineyard and winery in 1981. It remains the oldest continuously producing winery in Carneros. Bouchaine is set to open a state-of-the-art hospitality center in early summer of 2019.