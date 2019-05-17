Is your electric car running on empty during the commute? Help is coming

Marin Clean Energy is continuing to expand its network of electric vehicle charging stations, flipping the switch on a 10-port, solar-powered facility a half block from the San Rafael downtown transit hub.

The new $240,000 facility is part of the company’s plan to expand the number of public and private EV charging stations throughout its territory, which includes 34 communities in Marin, Napa, and portions of Solano and Contra Costa counties.

MCE acquires power from alternative sources and, under the community choice aggregation program, sells that power to users, distributing it to them through Pacific Gas & Electric’s system.

The nonprofit has funded or supported plans for 644 ports in 2018 at workplaces, in apartment building garages and parking lots. Of this total, 83 ports are currently installed. Another 600 ports are in the MCE pipeline to be funded this year.

Funding is coming from a variety of sources, including 60% of the premiums from MCE’s Deep Green 100% renewable energy customer service plan that will go into the company’s fund for new site buildouts.

Other sources include a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Transportation Authority of Marin, PG&E funding (for sites with 10 or more EV charging ports) and Electrify America.

“Our decision to install publicly-available charging ports was influenced by an EPA-funded study of our service area showing a significant gap in the region’s overall charging infrastructure,” said MCE CEO Dawn Weisz. “Over the past year, our EV charging program and our own investments in workplace charging have contributed to closing that gap by over 40%.”

In the past, EV charging sites have been located along routes to getaway destinations such as rural wineries in the North Bay, at coastal resorts or on highways to Tahoe.

“We have to walk before we can run and remove barriers along the way," Weisz said. "For us, the holy grail is moving behavior associated with EV charging to locations at both ends of the commute spectrum for employees by first by enlisting businesses to install workplace systems, as well as to convince developers and owners of multifamily unit housing to do the same.”

Providing enough EV charging sites is a crucial step to ease potential EV buyers’ “range anxiety” about not being able to return home, or find a recharging station, after exceeding the average range of their electric vehicles.

Published data from 23 car manufacturers of highway-capable (above 50 mph) EVs with production batteries show the average distance per charge is 162 miles. That ranges from a low of 62 miles (Chery QQ3 EV) to a high of 370 miles (Tesla Model S). Tesla has half the U.S. EV market.

In the past, drivers of fossil fueled vehicles had to rely on road signs indicating service stations nearby. Now EV owners rely on special apps to tell them where the nearest charging stations are located. These apps are available from ChargePoint, Tesla Destination Charger, EVgo Charging Stations, Plug Share, Charge Hub and other vendors, such as the Blink Network.

MCE’s new San Rafael public solar EV charge location, installed by Sausalito-based American Solar Corporation, uses an 80-kilowatt photovoltaic system to power 10 Level 2 EV charging stations along with two disability-accessible ports with reduced height and greater accessibility of the charging equipment.