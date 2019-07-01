• Ensure any backup generator is ready to operate safely

• Know how to manually open garage doors

• Build or restock emergency kits with flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies and cash

• Plan for needs of pets and livestock

• Plan for medical needs such as medications that need to be refrigerated or devices that require power

• Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers

• Update your contact information to receive shutoff alerts at pge.com/mywildfirealerts

PG&E recommends the following steps to be ready for extreme weather and potential power shutoffs.

How to be prepared

• Observations from PG&E field crews and other information fed to PG&E’s wildfire safety operations center

• Dry fuel on the ground and low moisture content in live vegetation

• Forecasted sustained winds above 25 mph with gusts over 45 mph

There is no algorithm for initiating a public safety power shutoff, but it generally involves the following factors:

With the onset of wildfire season, North Bay residents are bracing for the prospect of calamities along with a new concern: intentional blackouts aimed at preventing fires but also posing threats for people who are caught unprepared.

Hot, dry and windy conditions — the primary ingredients for devastating fires — are also the criteria for PG&E to preemptively shut off electricity in power lines running through areas at high risk of catching fire.

The embattled utility, driven into bankruptcy early this year by billions of dollars in liabilities for 17 Northern California wildfires that broke out in October 2017, has significantly augmented the public safety power shut-off program it launched in 2018, aimed at about 10% of its customers.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. boosted the program this year to potentially disrupt 31,000 miles of power lines in high-threat areas and all 5.4 million customers. People need to be prepared for blackouts lasting more than 48 hours, the utility is now warning in a major public outreach campaign.

Once a shutdown has been implemented, PG&E must wait until extreme weather has passed and the power lines have been visually inspected before restoring electricity.

“This is a bold move. We understand the impacts,” said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman. “It’s very difficult for our customers to be without power.”

The last two years, she said, “made it overwhelmingly clear that more must be done to address the threat of wildfires in extreme weather.”

About 16,500 fires scorched more than 3 million acres statewide in 2017 and 2018, claiming 146 lives and damaging or destroying more than 36,000 structures, according to Cal Fire.

Rick Barr of Santa Rosa gave the power shutdown program a hearty endorsement.

“If the power is on and you get 100 mile per hour winds whipping those lines around, it’d be real nice to have it turned off,” he said last week at an open house hosted by PG&E to promote its fire safety program.

Barr was essentially describing the conditions that propelled the Tubbs fire from Calistoga to Santa Rosa in four hours the night of Oct. 8, 2017. The inferno that killed 22 people and destroyed more than 4,600 houses stopped 150 feet from his home in the Mark West area.

“I’m scared to death of another fire,” said Karen Allen of Santa, also one of about 220 people who attended the open house at the Finley Community Center. “I think it’s a good time to be proactive.”

Allen lives a half block from Annadel State Park, part of a large swath of high fire-threat territory.

A retiree, she shrugged off the challenge of living without electricity for two days.

“To save our homes, you bet we can,” Allen said.

There are more than 4,000 miles of power lines in high-risk fire areas in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties, and more than half of PG&E’s 70,000-square-mile service area from Bakersfield to the Oregon border is in territory with an elevated or extreme fire threat.

In Sonoma County, there are nearly 1,500 miles of power lines in high-risk fire zones that cover the hilly areas outside of the Highway 101 corridor and Sonoma Valley, largely excluding the nine cities. High-risk zones in the Mayacamas Mountains and on Sonoma Mountain hug and intrude into Santa Rosa’s eastern flank.