Vallejo housing factory gets investments from Autodesk, Citi

As Factory_OS rolls out hundreds of premanufactured housing units from its plant on Vallejo’s Mare Island, the company has received a “strategic investments” from San Rafael-based software giant Autodesk and global bank Citi.
The deal is intended to “address the growing affordable housing crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond,” according to the announcement Wednesday. An Autodesk spokeswoman declined to specify how much funding the nearly 4-year-old startup received.
But it’s part of a record level of investment pouring into private construction-technology companies in the past few years, including millions that went to another Vallejo-based modular construction company earlier this year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The investments expand Autodesk’s existing involvement in helping Factory_OS make its processes more efficient, fund a research lab on industrialized construction, and backs a planned plant that would build housing quickly for natural disasters and other emergencies, according to the news release.
“Autodesk and Citi are playing a critical role in our continued growth and expansion,” said Rick Holliday, CEO of Factory_OS, in the announcement. “We’re proud to stand alongside two companies that share our vision for transforming the construction industry, and care deeply about addressing the housing crisis that exists not only in our backyard but also in urban centers nationwide.”
Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost wrote on the company blog that Factory_OS “is dramatically improving the way to design and build affordable housing.”
He noted that the Solano County company is building multifamily housing 40% faster, 20% less expensive and with 70% less waste than traditional on-site construction of units.
After the opening of the Vallejo plant early last year, the software company announced that April that Factory_OS had become an Autodesk Entrepreneur Impact Partner, a software donation program that gave the startup engineering support to digitize its modular construction process and incorporate more lean-manufacturing principles in streamlining design, fabrication and supply-chain management.
The new investments will fund the creation of the Factory Floor Learning Center in the Factory_OS plant, the announcement said. To be led by University of California, Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation, the learning center is set to be built in the penthouse of the 267,000-square-foot factory.
Factory_OS on its website said that it would be renting the space to the center for $1 a year and dedicating a portion of its profits to it. The company committed to making all findings and solutions developed there publicly accessible.
The new backing also will help start the process toward creating a “rapid response factory.” It would also be built on Mare Island, the Autodesk spokeswoman said. The second facility would “explore additional machining techniques and to meet the demand of quick turnaround housing,” according to the announcement.
New York-based Citi is funding Factory_OS through its Spread Products Investment Technologies, or SPRINT, initiative. It’s an effort by the New York-based company’s ICG division, which formed in 2018 to invest in new-technology partners, and Citi Community Capital, which finances affordable housing and community development projects. In 2018, Citi reported over $6 billion in lending for affordable rental housing projects and was recognized by Affordable Housing Finance magazine as the country’s largest affordable housing lender for the ninth consecutive year, the company announced earlier this year.
Holliday told the Business Journal in May that Factory_OS produced about 300 units in the preceding 12 months and had $200 million in orders on the books, equivalent to around 1,000 apartments. That includes employee housing to be delivered to Google on the San Francisco Peninsula in September, four projects for San Francisco public-private ventures and an affordable-housing project in Truckee for a Sacramento-area builder.
That that time, he said sizable additional funding was coming and estimated it would allow for the hiring of 100 more employees, on top of a boost in technology. The company currently employs 175. Anagnost wrote that 60% of that workforce haven’t worked in construction before.
Construct-tech ventures got $6.1 billion last year, up from $352.1 million 2016, according to CREtech figures cited by the Wall Street Journal on July 2. The paper said this year is expected to bring even more backing, and investment bank Goldman Sachs has been among the most active funders in this space.
In April, Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group led an $11 million round of investment in iMod Structures, which is operating from another large former naval shipyard building across the street from Factory_OS.
