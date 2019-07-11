Vallejo housing factory gets investments from Autodesk, Citi

New York-based Citi is funding Factory_OS through its Spread Products Investment Technologies, or SPRINT, initiative. It’s an effort by the New York-based company’s ICG division, which formed in 2018 to invest in new-technology partners, and Citi Community Capital, which finances affordable housing and community development projects. In 2018, Citi reported over $6 billion in lending for affordable rental housing projects and was recognized by Affordable Housing Finance magazine as the country’s largest affordable housing lender for the ninth consecutive year, the company announced earlier this year.

Holliday told the Business Journal in May that Factory_OS produced about 300 units in the preceding 12 months and had $200 million in orders on the books, equivalent to around 1,000 apartments. That includes employee housing to be delivered to Google on the San Francisco Peninsula in September, four projects for San Francisco public-private ventures and an affordable-housing project in Truckee for a Sacramento-area builder. That that time, he said sizable additional funding was coming and estimated it would allow for the hiring of 100 more employees, on top of a boost in technology. The company currently employs 175. Anagnost wrote that 60% of that workforce haven’t worked in construction before. Construct-tech ventures got $6.1 billion last year, up from $352.1 million 2016, according to CREtech figures cited by the Wall Street Journal on July 2. The paper said this year is expected to bring even more backing, and investment bank Goldman Sachs has been among the most active funders in this space. In April, Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group led an $11 million round of investment in iMod Structures, which is operating from another large former naval shipyard building across the street from Factory_OS. Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Contact him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.