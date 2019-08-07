Solano County crops

Solano County agriculture relied on a diversity of products to produce $363.9 million worth of crops in 2018 — a 2.7% increase over 2017, according to the county's new report on the industry.

Interim Agricultural Commissioner Jose A. Arriaga highlighted in the document a drop in the first-place crop of 2017 — walnuts — to eighth place, as production fell.

Also no longer in the top 10 of county agricultural sectors — sheep and lambs. After a three-year run at that level, improved grazing conditions for cattle shifted livestock production away from sheep and lambs.

A notable entry into the top sectors, Arriaga stated, was dried prunes. At $5.8 million, that crop’s value jumped 34% year over year, pushed there by increased production.

The 910-square-mile county reported it 849 farms last year, part of 69,400 in the state as a whole. Average size of a Solano County farm is just over 400 acres, the report stated. And in value of crops produced, the county ranks 28th in California.

Solano County crops

Top 10

1. Nursery productions: $43.2 million

2. Tomatoes (processing): $34.7 million

3. Alfalfa: $31.7 million

4. Cattle: $30.3 million

5. Wine grapes: $29.4 million

6. Almonds: $29.2 million

7. Sunflowers: $25.1 million

8. Walnuts: $25.1 million

9. Wheat: $75 million

10. Prunes: $5.8 million

Crops value by year

2018: $363.9 million

2017: $354.5 million

2016: $347.1 million

2015: $353.8 million

2014: $378.6 million

2013: $348.2 million

2012: $342.6 million

2011: $291.6 million

2010: $259.3 million

2009: $251.9 million

2008: $292.7 million

Source: Solano County Crop Report