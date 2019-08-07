Solano County agriculture relied on a diversity of products to produce $363.9 million worth of crops in 2018 — a 2.7% increase over 2017, according to the county's new report on the industry.
Interim Agricultural Commissioner Jose A. Arriaga highlighted in the document a drop in the first-place crop of 2017 — walnuts — to eighth place, as production fell.
Also no longer in the top 10 of county agricultural sectors — sheep and lambs. After a three-year run at that level, improved grazing conditions for cattle shifted livestock production away from sheep and lambs.
A notable entry into the top sectors, Arriaga stated, was dried prunes. At $5.8 million, that crop’s value jumped 34% year over year, pushed there by increased production.
The 910-square-mile county reported it 849 farms last year, part of 69,400 in the state as a whole. Average size of a Solano County farm is just over 400 acres, the report stated. And in value of crops produced, the county ranks 28th in California.
Solano County crops
Top 10
1. Nursery productions: $43.2 million
2. Tomatoes (processing): $34.7 million
3. Alfalfa: $31.7 million
4. Cattle: $30.3 million
5. Wine grapes: $29.4 million
6. Almonds: $29.2 million
7. Sunflowers: $25.1 million
8. Walnuts: $25.1 million
9. Wheat: $75 million
10. Prunes: $5.8 million
Crops value by year
2018: $363.9 million
2017: $354.5 million
2016: $347.1 million
2015: $353.8 million
2014: $378.6 million
2013: $348.2 million
2012: $342.6 million
2011: $291.6 million
2010: $259.3 million
2009: $251.9 million
2008: $292.7 million
Source: Solano County Crop Report