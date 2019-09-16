Canine Companions for Independence CEO reveals path toward meeting huge demand for assistance dogs

After years in leadership positions at for-profit companies, Healdsburg native Paige Mazzoni sought an opportunity to enter the world of nonprofits.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa-based Canine Companions for Independence was looking far and wide for a new CEO.

“We did a national search and hired somebody who lives 10 miles up the road,” said board Chairman John McKinney. “One of the things that we all recognized on the search committee was that she brought a set of marketing skills that I certainly felt would translate very effectively into fundraising.”

Canine Companions, which next year marks 45 years in business, breeds and provides medical care for dogs to become service animals, a process that involves raising, training and matching the dogs with recipients based on a number of factors, including the personality of the dog and the person, the home environment, and the particular disability of the recipient. The organization provides service dogs for 65 types of disabilities.

The dogs help their companions live more independently by assisting with physical tasks, such as picking up dropped items like a phone or keys that are out of reach, pulling open a door, switching on the light or pulling a wheelchair.

There is no charge to the person receiving a service dog.

Mazzoni celebrated her first year at the organization on Sept. 4. She came to Canine Companions for Independence from VIP Petcare, a mobile veterinary clinic, where she was the chief marketing officer. Her background also includes management roles at Sybase, Fair Isaac and the Nelson Family of Companies.

But her first break came in 1988, when she joined Oracle after graduating from Stanford University. It was at the high-tech company that she gained experience in recruiting and marketing, and learned how to write a business plan.

“Oracle is a company people love to hate, but I learned so much there,” Mazzoni said. “It was an amazing gift for me to start my career there.”

The nonprofit she leads is funded in a number of ways, largely through donors and bequests. The organization receives $300,000 annually in government funding because it provides assistance dogs to veterans.

Canine Companions has an annual budget of $29 million; operating costs each year add up to about $27 million, Mazzoni said, noting operating expenses will continue to grow.

“Just to handle operating expenses, it would be great if we could be more in the $40 million a year range,” Mazzoni said.

When the organization receives a bequest — money left to the organization from a will or estate — the amount can be significant, but it’s not a predictable source of income. She would like to get to a point where those donations can go into an interest-bearing reserve.

“In addition, I would love to raise $15 million a year through strategic partners.”

In fact, working on finding such partners is a big part of the organization’s strategic plan, which Mazzoni helped develop and led during her first year there.

“When we need to build a new early canine development center, which is a combination of breeding and vet care and a variety of things that are really critical to our program, could we have a strategic partner who would fund that whole operation, put their name on the building, and, moving forward, be a strategic partner to help in that area?” Mazzoni said. “I think those people definitely exist …. There’s a lot of people we have (in our entire circle of donors) who are willing to help a lot more than we’ve asked them to.”