Sonoma Land Trust taps Eamon O'Byrne as executive director

Eamon O’Byrne has joined Sonoma Land Trust as its new executive director.

He succeeds Dave Koehler, who retired. From 2008 until last month, O’Byrne worked for The Nature Conservancy as director of its California Islands Program.

The Land Trust stated that O’Byrne led a team of scientists, conservation practitioners and partners in the ecological restoration and recovery of the conservancy’s 52,000-acre Santa Cruz Island Preserve. In 2015, he and his team received the Endangered Species Recovery Champion Award from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for their contributions to the recovery of the endangered Island fox.

The trust stated that O’Byrne, 52, developed a passion for working in conservation when he and his wife traveled across the United States on their way to California 25 years ago, visiting several National Parks along the way.

“When we first moved to California, I fell in love with the breathtaking coastlines and forests of Sonoma County,” says O’Byrne. “

Established in 1976, the Sonoma Land Trust reports it has protected more than 50,000 acres from development.