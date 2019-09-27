North Bay business briefs from Sloan Design Group, Guy Fieri and Sonoma County Vintners Foundation

Sloat Design Group, a brand strategy and design firm in Petaluma specializing in consumer packaged goods for clients across the nation, is now Truly Creative.

The 16-year-old firm assists consumer packaged goods companies in the food, beverage, health and wellness industries with naming, copy writing, website design, in-store displays and trade show support. Clients have included Traditional Medicinals, Williams Sonoma, Alexia, Valley Ford Cheese, Eggland’s Best, The FruitGuys, Mommy’s Bliss, So Delicious and Annie Chun’s.

“Choice of name is critical because it identifies and labels you. So we’re following the advice we give our clients about ensuring their name conveys the essence of who they are aNd what they offer,” Carrie Dufour, Truly Creative’s founder and creative director, stated.

Although Guy Fieri of Santa Rosa is a well-known Oakland Raiders fan, he’s opening the newest location of his popular Chicken Guy! restaurant, the first in the Bay Area, at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, according to Eater SF.

Chicken Guy! is set to open at the Santa Clara stadium. The restaurant, which operates two locations in Florida, is known for its “sauce slingers” who walk through the restaurant with 22 kinds of sauces for customers to sample.

The Food Network star opened his first chicken spot at Walt Disney World with Planet Hollywood founder and restaurateur Robert Earl in 2018.

“I partnered up with a great guy named Robert Earl,” Fieri said in an interview with FOX 35 Orlando last year. “We said, ‘You know what? Let’s design a chicken concept in a different way that nobody else is doing.’”

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation have presented The Society of St. Vincent de Paul with a $250,000 grant to support the Gold Coin Motel housing conversion project. This grant is one of over 60 grants distributed by the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation with the proceeds from the 2018 Sonoma County Wine Auction.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District Council of Sonoma County Inc. is in escrow on the Gold Coin Motel, located at 2400 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa. Plans call for conversion of all 56-units into permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, including people who have become homeless as a result of the 2017 fires, the announcement stated.

The Sonoma County Vintners Foundation partners with the Community Foundation Sonoma County on their community grants program application process.