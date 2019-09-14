Sonoma County airport reports record high in August for airline passengers served

It’s been a banner summer for Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, thanks to new routes and extended service from the airlines serving it.

The regional airport reported Friday that it reached a new monthly high, as airlines served 51,831 passengers in Santa Rosa in August. That number represents a 13.8% increase from August 2018. The airport’s total passenger count this year through August totaled 309,019, up 6.3% over the same months last year.

The 10,834 people who flew American Airlines through Sonoma County airport last month represented a 179.4% increase in traffic over August 2018. The carrier started flights from Santa Rosa to Southern California in May and Dallas in June.

Year to date, American’s traffic is 79.2% higher than the same period last year, with 53,661 passengers served.

American’s load factor was 77% in August. That's a figure for how full a plane is traveling to and from Santa Rosa.

Sun Country, which is in the midst of its seasonal service to Minneapolis, served 2,065 passengers in August, an increase of 17.4% from the same time last year. The carrier on Sept. 5 restarted its seasonal flights to Las Vegas.

Sun Country’s passenger load in August was 74%, a slight dip from 75% in August 2018.

United Airlines’ passenger count through Santa Rosa has dropped, but the planes are much fuller. The number of passengers served last month dropped by 9.2% from the previous August, totaling 5,168. The airline’s traffic through Santa Rosa so far this year was down by 22.4%.

United’s load factor was 84% in August, spiking from 65% in August 2018.

Alaska Airlines, the longest-running and dominant commercial air carrier for the Santa Rosa airport in recent years, saw its August passenger numbers dip by 1.3% year over year, to 33,764.

Alaska’s load factor for August was 82%, down 1.2% from a year before.