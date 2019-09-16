FCC asks cellphone companies for PG&E outage plan details

The Federal Communications Commission has asked five major U.S. cellphone companies to explain how they can continue service if PG&E shuts off electricity to try to prevent its equipment from starting another wildfire.

Letters sent to AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon on Thursday ask the carriers to provide details about their contingency plans and outreach efforts, given PG&E’s plans to turn off power to prevent wildfires during hot, dry and windy conditions. State fire investigators have traced numerous wildfires in 2017 and 2018 back to PG&E’s equipment.

PG&E’s shutoff efforts, previously confined to temporarily powering down large transmission lines carrying power across California, are expanded this year to include smaller distribution lines that connect individual buildings to the grid. The measure is intended to limit fire-related liabilities as PG&E crafts a plan to exit bankruptcy by July.

“Please provide, in writing, a description of all steps Verizon has taken, or plans to take, to mitigate the effects of the these potential power shutoffs,” wrote Lisa Fowlkes, chief of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, in one such letter. “... Furthermore, the Bureau requests that Verizon advise on additional measures it has taken to ensure the continued availability of communications in the event of a wildfire, such as the hardening of communications infrastructure or the construction of additional infrastructure in areas prone to wildfires.”

The cellphone companies have previously told The Press Democrat they have backup plans involving generators and batteries to ensure their equipment stays online in the event of a prolonged outage. The major U.S. carriers have committed to a voluntary pact meant to promote sturdy wireless communications during disasters.

The FCC letters asked carriers to respond within 10 calendar days.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.