Redwood Credit Union CEO sees opportunities in branch and digital banking

After 16 years of steady growth despite natural disasters and an economic downturn, Brett Martinez has more he wants to do as the leader of Redwood Credit Union.

Martinez, 53, CEO of the Santa Rosa- based financial services nonprofit cooperative, can roll off his tongue all of Redwood’s accomplishments during his tenure. One of the biggest is the almost 10% annual membership growth. Redwood has 344,000 members and $4.7 billion of assets, making it the eighth-largest credit union in California.

The credit union has been ranked high in employee satisfaction levels among local companies by the North Bay Business Journal, as well as being named one of the healthiest credit unions in the United States, according to an independent consulting firm.

When devastating fires ignited in its backyard in October 2017, Redwood played a major philanthropic role helping to raise more than $32 million for fire relief efforts in the community.

“At the end of the day as hard as we work, we get to go home and feel good about the impact we have had on people. That’s a pretty cool feeling,” said Martinez.

But Martinez doesn’t intend to let the credit union rest on past achievements amid the competitive landscape in the financial services sector.

Martinez sat down recently with Staff Writer Bill Swindell to discuss Redwood’s future, the local economy and the overall banking sector, among other issues. The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: What is your opinion on the ongoing rebuilding efforts as we approach the second anniversary of the 2017 wildfires? Do you think we’ve made sufficient progress?

A: Everybody has an opinion with the recovery. But when you compare it with other recoveries in other communities and other disasters, we’re doing a great job. We cleaned up faster than what other people did. Cleaning up faster allows you to start rebuilding quicker. There’s a lot of positive things when you are driving around those communities, houses are being rebuilt. The emotional roller coaster that goes with 5,300 homes lost. We had a housing crisis before the fires. I don’t know what’s after a housing crisis? A housing catastrophe?

I co-chaired the Economic Development Board’s Strategic Sonoma project, which was coming up with a strategic plan for the county. We were weeks away from issuing the final report, then the fires happened. We went back, and that report was rolled out in the spring of 2018. The report said we need to build 25,000 homes in the next five years. When you look at 5,300 compared to 25,000, it’s a small percentage of what needs to be done.

Q: Do you have any other specific concerns regarding fire recovery at nearly the two-year mark?

A: My big concern is October when rental insurance reimbursement for living expenses is expected to end for many fire victims. There is all this money that’s been paid for living costs and it’s going to vanish. There will be a psychological impact come October for people who haven’t completely rebuilt. I know it because I’m seeing it. I’m talking to them. They’re employees. They’re members. They’re friends. People who lost homes will say, ‘What do I do?’ That’s a big deal.