Santa Rosa Community Health's Andrea Naranjo wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Andrea Naranjo of Santa Rosa Community Health has helped in reuniting Latino youth with their parents.

Professional background: Clinical psychologist

Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology from University of California Davis; Master of Science in clinical psychology from Palo Alto University; Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Palo Alto University

Staff: The mental health team at the Lombardi campus currently consists of nine members

Tell us your story and that of your organization: Santa Rosa Community Health is a comprehensive primary care clinic that serves a diverse community through culturally competent healthcare.

SRCH provides medical, dental, and behavioral health services. The organization believes that healthcare is a human right and welcomes all people regardless of ability to pay. I work at one of the eight SRCH campuses, the Lombardi campus which serves a large percentage of Latinx Sonoma residents many of which are monolingual Spanish-speakers.

My professional mission is in addressing and raising awareness about mental health related issues in the greater Latino community both within our local community and the greater area of California.

During graduate school, my dissertation focused on assessing the understanding of Latinos’ knowledge of mental health. I learned that there was great need to continue to educate and break through stigma in our communities.

Research shows that for many, the first place to seek mental health treatment is through their primary care providers.

Working at SRCH places me in the location where many first seek help. Since being at SRCH, I have striven to increase the visibility, access, understanding, and importance of mental and behavioral healthcare. I have co-authored and presented research studies that focused on adapting mental health treatments specifically for Spanish-speaking communities and culturally adapting evidence-based treatments.

I have collaborated in a large project helping Latino youth that were reuniting with their parents after years of separation. I have also participated in media presentations to present mental health topics to the public.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Over the past year I have co-developed and co-led a program at the SRCH Lombardi clinic in which patients with mental health challenges or chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic pain, and obesity, can have a combined visit with their medical and mental health clinicians to collaborate and develop shared treatment plans.

This has further advanced our ability to provide our patients whole-person care. This also allows the patient to have more treatment options, more frequent visits, and a multidisciplinary approach to their care.

The ability to increase the number of visits that a mental health provider can see in one day increases both access for patients and profitability for the agency. I plan to continue to support the expansion of mental health integration within Sonoma County and the state of California by training more primary care and mental health clinicians in adopting the skills to work seamlessly together.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I am most proud of the amazing support and enthusiasm garnered between our mental/ behavioral health team and medical staff including providers, medical assistants, nurses, and medical receptionists. Collaborating together makes the often challenging work we do rewarding and meaningful.

What is your biggest challenge today?