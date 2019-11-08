Angie Sanchez of Sonoma's La Luz Center wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Angie Sanchez of La Luz Center was born and raised in Sonoma Valley as the oldest of seven children and proud daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Tell us your story and that of your organization: Coming from a very low-income family, I was exposed at a young age what it was to seek services, resources as well as give back to the community that gave to us.

Little did I know that the organization that gave so much to my family and where I spent most of my youth volunteering would become more then a job but my second home.

I just began my 10th year of employment with La Luz Center, which is a community resource center whose mission is to strengthen community through family services, economic advancement and community engagement.

I am currently managing the community engagement program which is thus far my favorite role I have had in the organization.

In this role I am working on building, enriching and engaging Sonoma Valley residents by ensuring the Latino Community has a place and a voice.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

To date I would say the work alongside my sister Sandy who also works for La Luz Center during and after the October 2017 Wildfires.

During the immediate Relief Phase we were able provide 300 warm meals a day for two weeks, distribute donations of food, clothing, breathing masks and personal items. The Recovery Phase was to help those families impacted by the fire with financial assistance to help pay for rent, bills, groceries etc.

A total of $1.2 million was disbursed that assisted 913 individuals and reached 3,306 families.

We are now working on the third phase Resiliency, helping our families overcome the trauma through mental health services and empowering them to build lasting power by being civically engaged.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

On a personal level I would say raising my daughter Natalia at a young age. Natalia is now a teenager and I am proud of the smart, charismatic young woman she is becoming.

As a parent it was important for me to instill a sense of kindness and generosity, so seeing her volunteer and understand the importance of giving back to the community makes me very happy.

Professionally receiving this recognition and award was a big but good surprise. I also am honored to have been asked to be a speaker on a panel called To Resist You Must Exist. Vote Your Values at the LTX Fest in SF around the civic engagement efforts I am leading.

What is your biggest challenge today?

I have too many ideas and not enough time. I also need to learn to say no more often and slow down as I am always on the go. More self-care is definitely needed.

Words that best describe you: Creative, Resilient, Outgoing, Resourceful, Adventurous, Generous, Caregiver

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

As a young Latina a challenge I’ve faced and sometimes still struggle with is “imposter syndrome.” That is where people attribute their success to luck, rather than hard work. I’ve been guilty of undervaluing or doubting myself and my talents in the past. I am now in a place where if I start feeling that way I remind myself about my accomplishments, don’t listen to naysayers or compare myself to others.