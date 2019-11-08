Los Cien Sonoma County's Magali Telles wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Magali Telles of Los Cien Sonoma County hopes businesses will change and more Latinas become CEOs.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in sociology a master’s in education

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I am most proud of all of the programs that I have developed or partnered with which include Latino families and youth. For example, Latino Family Summit was a successful program where I worked with SSU students and community partners to bring awareness of college requirements and other relevant resources.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Finding time for myself.

Words that best describe you: Community Focused. Generous in Sharing Ideas. Loves to Collaborate.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

One of my greatest obstacles was finally getting out of my comfort zone and signing up for tasks that I knew were terrifying and uncomfortable. As a result I have gained more confidence in these tasks.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

My hope is that the profession will change in that we will see more Latina CEO’s, executive director’s, etc. It is important to see more woman of color in positions of power to better represent our communities and bring new perspectives and ideas to our fields.

What advice would you give to a young person today?

My advice would be to seek out mentors, apply for jobs you’re interested in even if you think they are a stretch and know when it is time to move on.

Current reading: “Daring Greatly” by Dr. Brene Brown

Most want to meet: Oprah

Stress relievers: Hiking