Luz Zavala of Star Staffing's Santa Rosa office wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Luz Zavala of Star Staffing's Santa Rosa office is proud that there is more recognition in the Latino community that has been long overdue.

Professional background: Staffing and Recruiting Education: Santa Rosa Junior College plus 10+ years’ experience in the staffing Industry Staff: Leads a team of 7 fulltime employees

Tell us your story and that of your organization: Born and raised in Santa Rosa, CA, as a hard-working Latina and proudly raised by my parents from Aguillila, Michoacán, Mexico.

As a young child, I grew up watching my parents work from sunrise to sunset to provide for our family of seven. Seeing them work hard day to day and struggling to raise us, inspired me to work hard and become the person I am today. My parents gave me strength and determination to succeed and I want to instill this with my four daughters as well.

Star Staffing has helped me grow in my personal and professional career. Star Staffing has given me opportunities and the owners have trusted me to lead the highest producing branch in the Northbay.

Star Staffing is a full-service staffing firm, we fill industrial, clerical and also have a Direct Hire division.

I joined Star Staffing in 2001 and started as a receptionist. I worked the front desk and moved my way up from processing payroll, recruiting, assisting the CEO, to now managing the largest office. I am responsible for the day to day operations of our Santa Rosa Branch. I lead and support my team and produce alongside with them.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I have had many accomplishment these past years. What I am most proud of is the gratifying feeling I get when seeing so many of the people that I have recruited and placed in the past that are still working at these companies today. They have now been promoted into higher roles and I feel like I made a difference in their life.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Seeing my team succeed and grow within their roles is a major accomplishment for me. It’s important to lead by example and that is what I display to my team. I want them to know that I care and want to see them continue to succeed.

I have received several awards throughout my career at Star Staffing, from the Circle of Excellence Award to receiving the President’s Club Award which is the highest award recognition two years in a row at Star. I have been one of the top producers and now it’s my teams time to shine. I am here to support them to reach that goals.

What is your biggest challenge today?

One of my biggest challenge is asking for help. I take a lot of pride in my work and feel like I can do it all and I can’t say no. Through my professional and personal growth I have realized that I need to let go and ask for help when I really need it and I should say no more often.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?