Medtronic laying off nearly 100 workers in second round of job cuts of 2019 in Sonoma County

Global medical device producer Medtronic announced Thursday it will lay off nearly 100 salaried workers from its Santa Rosa manufacturing operation, its second round of job cuts since spring when the company said it was displacing up to 100 employees.

The latest layoffs will occur over a four-year period as Medtronic moves work to a plant in Danvers, Massachusetts, company spokeswoman Wendy Dougherty said. The employees affected in Sonoma County will begin leaving the company in May 2020.

Although Doughterty declined to specify the exact number of people departing, she said they work in the business unit that makes components for catheters used in surgical procedures.

The latest job cuts won’t affect the company’s two main units here: the coronary and structural heart and the aortic, peripheral and venous businesses, Dougherty said.

In April, Medtronic said it was laying off 85 to 100 salaried and hourly employees from various departments, including research and development, global operations and marketing.

Medtronic now employs about 1,100 people at its two local campuses in Fountaingrove and near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Check back later for more details.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.