North Bay unemployment in August improves from July

The North Bay’s six-county region reported healthier unemployment figures than in July, according to California figures released Friday.

Marin County continued to have the lowest unemployment rate, at 2.4%, followed by Napa and Sonoma counties — both coming in at 2.7%, according to preliminary figures from the Employment Development Department. Mendocino County reported an unemployment rate of 3.6%, followed by Solano County at 3.8%, and Lake County at 4.5%.

California’s unemployment rate held 4.1% in August. The job gains in August contributed to a record employment expansion in California of 114 months, surpassing the expansion of the 1960s, according to Lenny Mendonca, director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.4% in August, down from a revised 2.5% in July and below the year-before estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in government, professional and business services, and educational and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.7% in August, down from a revised 3% in July and below the August 2018 estimate of 2.8%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, along with professional and business services. There was a decline in jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector; trade, transportation and utilities; and in educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.7% in August, down from a revised 3% in July and below the estimate of 2.8% for the previous August. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in manufacturing and government. Fewer jobs were in leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in the Solano County was 3.8% in August, down from a revised 4.2% in July and below the year-ago estimate of 3.9%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 3.6%, down from 4% in July.

The county added jobs in government; mining, logging and construction; educational and health services; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in August 2019 was 4.5%, down from 5.1% in July.

The county added jobs in government; educational and health services, and retail. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; leisure and hospitality; and transportation, warehousing and utilities.