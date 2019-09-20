Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital CEO Mike Purvis plans to retire in 2020

Michael Purvis, CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, said Friday that he will retire in February. He made the announcement during a groundbreaking ceremony for the hospital’s $158 million expansion project.

Purvis said he didn’t intend to share the news during the event. He has served as CEO since 2016. He joined Sutter Health in 2009 as chief administrative officer.

“But it was mentioned today and I knew there were quite a few community members here, so I thought I’d better clear it up,” he said. “I didn’t make any effort to announce it to the community because it felt awkward to me.”

Purvis said he told Sutter Health of his plans several weeks ago, and that recruitment for his successor will be led by Julie Petrini, president and CEO, Sutter Bay Hospitals. The two will work together on the selection process, he said.

“I’ve committed to stay around for whatever time it takes to make a really smooth hand-off and make sure the (hospital) is left in great hands,” he said.

Petrini said she will soon post the position, and hopes Purvis’ successor will end up being a physician from within the system.

“That way, we’d have (someone) who already knows Sutter Health and the community,” she said.

Purvis and his family plan to move back to Granite Bay, where they lived before moving to Sonoma County. The city is in Placer County, outside Sacramento.

Purvis said it’s been tough living in Sonoma County since the October 2017 wildfires, which claimed the family’s Fountaingrove home.

“I love this hospital, I love this organization and the people who work here, and I love the community,” he said. “Unfortunately, the wildfires really put a scar on us in many ways. But that being said, I want to make sure this hospital continues (on its) trajectory.”