No PG&E power shutoffs in Sonoma, Napa, Lake counties amid fire risk

Pacific Gas & Electric has called off a possible Monday proactive power shutoff in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties while the utility company watches elevated fire weather conditions across a nine-county area through midweek.

The San Francisco-based utility will continue to monitor hot, dry and windy weather forecast in the North Bay hills that could still shut down power for nearly 58,000 residents in the three counties on Tuesday if it determined the heightened wildfire conditions call for the measure.

“We’ve made a final decision for tonight that there is no increased risk for (power shutoff) in the North Bay,” said Deanne Contreras, regional spokeswoman for PG&E, citing changing weather conditions. “Extreme weather is forecasted Tuesday night into Wednesday, and we’ll determine if conditions involved would warrant (shutoff) in the North Bay.”

PG&E is still anticipating a power shutoff tonight around 5 p.m. in three counties in the Sierra Foothills, which include Butte, Nevada and Yuba. The revised plan removed El Dorado, Placer and Sutter counties from the shutoff, which is now expected to impact about 21,000 customers.

The National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning Sunday afternoon for the North Bay mountains and Sierra Foothills. Warning conditions will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said.

The shutoff initially proposed late Sunday night could have impacted up to 124,000 customers in the region, including about 34,000 in Sonoma County and another 10,500 in Napa County, plus about 13,000 in neighboring Lake County. In Sonoma County, residents of northeast Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley were those that the county’s Department of Emergency Management expected to be impacted.

It usually takes 24 to 48 hours for PG&E to restore power after fire conditions conclude in the region and its crews are able to conduct inspections of the power lines and make any necessary repairs. The county’s Department of Emergency Management recognized that a power shutoff could still be in store for the North Bay Tuesday.

“We’re really taking direction from them,” said Kris Montgomery, a spokeswoman for the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “Because they’re making the decision and we’re just trying to make sure people are safe and as well as we possibly can.”

Local law agencies plan to send out alerts via Nixle as well as social media platforms to inform the public once more information is available about a potential shutoff. A list of tips and numbers to call during a power shutdown would also follow, said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Juan Valencia.

“We’re all just kind of in limbo seeing what’s going to happen,” he said. “This is not a law enforcement thing. It’s handled through PG&E and the county, and we’re just there to get the information out.”

The heightened fire conditions are anticipated to begin around 8 p.m. Monday night, with the peak period of risk forecast to last until Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., according to PG&E. A second high risk period is expected on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. and lasting through Wednesday at 10 a.m.

If PG&E maintains its plan to shut off power in the other six counties, it will open resource centers for the impacted areas at several sites on Tuesday at 8 a.m. The centers will be open during the daytime only and offer affected residents bottled water, access to restrooms and electronic charging stations and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people each.

Additional centers are expected to be announced, with current locations at:

BUTTE COUNTY

Oroville Union High School

1674 3rd Ave.

Oroville

NEVADA COUNTY

Sierra College Grass Valley Campus

213 and 250 Sierra College Drive

Grass Valley

PLACER COUNTY

Auburn Gold County Fairgrounds

1273 High St.

Taylor’s Restaurant

3600 Taylor Road

Loomis

YUBA COUNTY

Oregon House

9185 Marysville Road

Yuba City

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

