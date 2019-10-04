Many CTE programs begin at the middle schools and help students continue that education after high school, ultimately connecting them with industry to gain the hands-on experience they need. Government funding can help build and strengthen these programs and it is critical that private businesses also engage in providing opportunities for students to explore and gain hands-on experience.

And because it takes resources for the private companies to provide that training, it could be very beneficial for there to be tax incentives or credits of some kind to help private companies subsidize the added cost of providing that training.

If at all, in what ways does government regulation affect your ability to do business, as in the permitting process or in the regulation of overtime pay or other labor issues? How are you adjusting to these challenges?

Government regulations do not necessarily affect our ability to do business. For some of the reasons I previously mentioned, these regulations tend to drive up the cost of construction, which in certain instances will cause an owner or developer to not build in the North Bay.

What are your three biggest jobs right now?

Montage luxury resort

Opus One Winery expansion

Novato High School Performing Arts Center and STEM building

Tell us what is interesting about them.

Montage Luxury Resort - This is our largest project ever.

The project is on a previously undeveloped property including 258 rolling acres in the hills north of Healdsburg and entails construction of a variety of types of buildings such as guest cottages, a hotel building, a spa, conference room, pool and other resort amenities. Challenges have included conducting a large-scale earthwork effort during one of the wettest winters in a very long time.

It also required us to grow our staff with exceptionally talented and experienced team members who are located on site full time.

The project is interesting not only due to its size, but also because it is just the first phase of a larger project which has been in the works for approximately a decade. The project dramatically expands the volume of hospitality units available in the Healdsburg area.

The Meadows of Napa Valley Retirement Community – This project began in 2016 and is now wrapping up.

What is most interesting about it is the population it serves and the level of engagement with the residents of the existing facilities. We have completed numerous projects at The Meadows over the years and this expansion added a large underground parking structure, many new independent living units, a new café and a recreation building with a swimming pool and rooms for other recreational activities including a gym and rooms for classes.

The residents in the existing facilities were very engaged throughout the project and met regularly with our extended project team to receive updates and provide input.

Novato High School Performing Arts Center and STEM Building – This project involves constructing a brand new 450-seat, 18,000-square-foot Center for the Arts, including gallery space, classroom/greenroom spaces and support spaces.

This balcony-style seating facility will support district-wide arts programs, as well as Novato High School’s Marin School for the Arts.

Also part of the project is a brand new 15,000-square-foot Center for the Sciences to replace aging portable classrooms at the end of their useful life. The new building will house 10 lecture/labs, a demonstration area, breakout spaces, staff support space, as well as outdoor learning areas.

The building will be home to the school’s chemistry, biology, sciences, engineering, and physics departments – all ushering in 21st century learning environments.

What is interesting about this project is the volume of construction activity currently taking place on campus and in the district.

In addition to the two projects we’re engaged in, there is also a concurrent project involving a new athletic field complex. All of these activities are funded by a Bond Measure G which is simultaneously taking place on six different campuses in the Novato Unified School District.

How do you see the market for commercial construction changing in the next year in general, and in your area of specialty?

We see changes in the delivery and methods of construction that are geared toward reducing time and cost. In particular, the use of prefab buildings and systems is being explored by many of our clients across industries.

While schools have used modular systems for many years, the types of products available is expanding dramatically, providing options for hospitality and multi-family housing applications. Pre-engineered metal buildings are another variation on this approach and we see their usage being explored more broadly as well.