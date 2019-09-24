Napa Valley hotel occupancy jumps amid mixed results for Sonoma, Solano, Marin in August

Hotel occupancy proved a mixed bag in August, depending on where summer travelers chose to rest their heads within popular tourism areas of the North Bay, according to new figures.

Napa County’s average occupancy rate last month was 80.7%, a 7.4% rise from a year ago. Its lodging numbers had been on an upswing since May, compared with a year earlier, according to travel data firm STR. Visitors to Napa Valley dipped for a few months after the October 2017 wildfires then rebounded.

The county’s average daily room rate last month jumped 8.4% from a year ago, to $385.58. That topped January’s 7.1% increase from a year before, in the aftermath of the fires. Hotel revenues for August grew by nearly 12% over August 2018, totaling $48.5 million.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate in August was 81.1%, down 2.5% from a year ago. The average daily rate rose to $203.79, up 1.7%, while the county’s hotel revenues totaled nearly $34 million, a nearly 2% increase from a year earlier.

Further south, hotel occupancy in Marin County last month was 87.8%, a 3.2% increase from a year earlier. With the exception of Napa, it was the only other North Bay county of the four in STR's figures that reported positive occupancy numbers in the same time frame.

Marin’s average daily rate, however, was down 1.6% from a year ago, at $209.07. Revenue was $14.5 million, up 1.6% compared with August 2018.

Looking at Solano County, occupancy in August was 74.9%, a 2.4% dip from a year. But the county’s average daily rate and revenue grew. The average rate was $110.57, a 5.1% increase, while revenue climbed 5.5% to $11 million.