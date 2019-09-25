Kaiser Permanente, unions reach agreement, avoiding scheduled October strike

Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions jointly announced on Wednesday they have reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 67,000 unionized Kaiser Permanente workers in California, and approximately 20,000 additional workers in six more states, including Washington, D.C.

The tentative agreement, reached on Sept. 24, includes providing employees with annual pay increases of 3% and full protection of retirement benefits for current and future employees, according to both entities. It now goes to the union for ratification, with voting expected to be completed by the end of next month, according to the union.

If ratified, the contract will have an effective date of Oct. 1, and cover more than 85,000 health care employees, including the 67,000 in California and over 1,600 in Sonoma County.

The tentative agreement would avoid a nationwide strike that was scheduled to begin Oct. 14. The workers’ national contract expired Sept. 30, 2018, and in December, “the National Labor Relations Board charged Kaiser Permanente with failing to bargain in good faith,” the union stated in its Sept. 16, 2019 release announcing the scheduled nationwide strike in October.

“We greatly respect and value our employees who deliver on our mission every day,” Arlene Peasnall, interim chief human resources officer, Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospitals, said in Wednesday’s statement. “We may disagree at times (with the union), but we have always been able to work through our challenges to align on common goals.”

The tentative agreement also includes what both parties state is a joint effort to restore a worker-management partnership. As such, Kaiser will commit to investing $130 million to fund a workforce development program that addresses the ongoing shortage of health care workers, improvements in technology around patient care, and a ban on outsourcing or subcontracting of identified health care jobs.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions comprises 11 local unions from three international unions. It does not include the National Union of Healthcare Workers that had been in negotiations with Kaiser for more than a year to improve what it states is a staffing shortage in mental health care workers in northern and southern California that impacts patients’ access to care.

Those negotiations stalled on Aug. 20 after Kaiser announced it had given its “last, best and final” proposal to the union, which represents more than 4,500 Kaiser mental health care workers across the state.

“With this contract completed, it’s imperative that Kaiser now return to the bargaining table and settle a contract with its psychologists, therapists, social workers and other professionals seeking to improve access to mental health care for Kaiser patients,” said Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Health Care Workers.

This story has been updated to include comment from Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Health Care Workers, which represents thousands of Kaiser mental health care workers in the state.