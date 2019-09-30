In search of returns when when everything must go: The rise of retail return logistics

A new Santa Rosa liquidation auction house could be compared to Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer’s Island of Misfit Toys meets eBay.

At this small outpost in the fast-growing world of retail reverse logistics, truckloads of furniture, garden tools, food, beverages, toiletries, sports equipment and other unwanted products arrive every few days.

The goal is to move it all out the door fast — often for a sliver of the original price.

When the pallet-sized bin boxes arrive at the 4-month-old BidRL affiliate location in a nearly 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 1264 Lotus Court, what’s inside may be overstocked new items, ones damaged during logistics or used product returns. They may be items being offloaded by manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers.

E-commerce is swelling demand for reverse logistics companies at various levels. Return deliveries are projected to cost sellers $550 billion by next year, up 75.2% from just four years ago, according to Statista.

Shopify, a company that helps small to large retailers with online and other commerce systems, estimates that rates of returns to orders are 8%-10% for brick-and-mortar stores, 20% for e-commerce, 30% for sales during the holidays, and 50% for higher-ticket items.

So Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers have set up their own inventory liquidation services, offering other retailers deals to buy product lots. And return logistics companies like Liquidation.com, B-stock.com and RL Liquidations, which started BidRL, have sprung up to move inventory.

The deal-making for the goods and trucking them to the 13 existing BidRL auction houses is handled by the Sacramento head office, so the task for the local team is mainly involve four “touches” of the items, according to Richard Cawood, one of the owners of the Santa Rosa affiliate and his second such site.

First, move the tall corrugated cardboard bins off the truck by forklift. Second, sort through the bins for salable items. Third, enter product information and photos. Fourth, hand over the goods to consumers who win the online auctions.

“We take it out and photograph it, trying to find dings and damage,” Cawood said. “Ninety percent of it is perfect inside. If it’s severely damaged, we put it to one side for trash, but that’s a small percentage.”

The company website (BidRL.com) warns bidders that they should “assume it is broken unless the description states otherwise,” because received items aren’t tested further and there’s no option for returns, exchanges or refunds. That’s why bidders are encouraged to inspect the item at the auction house beforehand.

But RL Liquidations structures its consumer sales to make it less likely much will go to the landfill, according to Larry Morgan, CEO and co-founder. The company now includes three main ways to move unwanted inventory: RL Return Center to process customer returns, Falling Prices stores and BidRL auction houses.

“The end of the week comes with Falling Prices, and there is nothing left over,” Morgan said. Currently with three locations in the Sacramento area, the Falling Prices concept is like perpetual Black Friday.

For the Carmichael and Folsom stores, prices start at $6 per item on Tuesday, then go down by day until they’re 25 cents each on Saturdays.

“School principals will send their admins down on Saturdays — on quarter day — to buy anything they think they can use in their classrooms,” Morgan said.