North Bay professionals news from Napa's Materra Cunat winery, Emetry, Adventist Health and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Chelsea Barrett has been hired as winemaker Materra Cunat Family Vineyards north of Napa. The winery stated she will be working with Michael Trujillo, who has 40 years of winemaking experience.

Her previous experience includes internships at Mayer am Pfarplaz, Two Hands and Opus One, and jobs as co-winemaker at Amuse Bouche & Au Sommet, and as winemaker at Joel Gott Wines.

Barrett has a degree in viticulture and enology from the University of California Davis.

­—

Sara Vlasach has been hired by Napa-based Emetry as senior director of product marketing.

Prior to joining Emetry, Vlasach spent the 12 years in marketing, the company stated, including successful launch of integrated go-to-market campaigns and large-scale research programs for global technology brands– Intel, – and wine brands– Stella Rosa, Coravin, and Wente Vineyards featuring the #MakeTime campaign.

Vlasach earned her MBA in International Business from Loyola Marymount University and a Bachelor of Arts in business economics and Spanish from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Emetry is software company working with the wine industry.

—

Adventist Health, a faith-based nonprofit integrated health system, has opened a new clinic at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250, in Napa and is now welcoming new patients. Its providers include Cheryl Chong, D.O., in family medicine; Mark Gardner, M.D., in cardiology; and in obstetrics and gynecology the following: John Kirk, M.D.; Lovera Wolf Miller, M.D.; Sharon Phillips, N.P.; Sue Turner, N.P., C.N.M.; and Candace Westgate, D.O.

­—

Julie Burns, L.C.S.W., has been named senior director of behavioral health services for Aldea Children and Family Services in Napa, overseeing all operations related to behavioral health and victim-centered services.

Burns is a licensed clinical social worker who most recently worked for Yolo County Probation, where she was a program manager.

In addition, Laurette Lipman, M.A., L.P.C., has been named program director of Aldea’s SUDS (Substance Use Disorder Services) program, formerly known as the Wolfe Center. The center’s announcement stated this is a newly created position.

Lipman will head up prevention services offered in Napa Valley Unified School District, treatment services for Napa County Probation and for any teen in Napa County struggling with substance use.

Lipman has 20 years of clinical experience and most recently managed a women’s residential Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program in San Mateo County.

—

Tracy Emmerich has been hired as a human resources consultant for Leap Solutions Group of Santa Rosa.

A certified senior professional in human resources (SPHR) with more than 30 years in progressive HR, Emmerich worked with Leap Solutions from 2009 through 2011.

Emmerich’s other experience includes working for Waste Management Inc., and RITZ Foodservice, as well as in nonprofits, including Goodwill Enterprises of the Redwood Empire.

In addition, Leap Solutions Group has also hired Cassie Forman as an office assistant. Her experience includes working in customer service and retail management for Gymboree and Target. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Sonoma State University.

—

Lily Rego has been hired as director of Sonoma County for the Santa Rosa-based Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership.

The nonprofit stated she brings 10 years of nonprofit management experience in development, marketing, technology and facilitation. Most recently, Rego served as the chief operating officer at Young Survival Coalition, an organization dedicated to ensure that no young adult faces breast cancer alone.

Rego graduated from New York University, worked in New York for ten years and returned to Sonoma three years ago.

In addition, the center announced new board of director officers following the merger with Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. They are Chairwoman Nancy McKenney, CEO of Marin Humane; Vice Chairwoman Tiffany Bagala, director of sales at Sandler Partners; Secretary Diane Hernandez, area finance officer at Kaiser Permanente; and Treasurer Mike Silva, market president at Comerica Bank.

Two past chair positions were given to Chris Osborn, senior vice president and market manager of US Bank and Wendy Whitson, attorney at Anderson Zeigler.