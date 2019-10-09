North Bay business briefs from Geyserville Inn, Permit Sonoma, Hennessy Funds and more

In partnership with two Sonoma County wineries, the Geyserville Inn is opening Duo, an on-site tasting room, on Oct. 11. This is the latest addition to the inn as part of its three-phase, $2 million remodel.

Open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, Duo will serve a flight of four wines for $20 and a flight of eight wines for $30. Each flight will include a selection of four to eight Etrusca and Tonti wines including rosé, chardonnay, pinot noir, Russian River old vine zinfandel and Knights Valley cabernet sauvignon, the companies stated.

—

The California Association of Code Enforcement Officers announced that it will be awarding its 2019 Innovative Program Award to Permit Sonoma’s Code Enforcement Division.

Sonoma County stated that the award “recognizes code enforcement programs that are both innovative and effective.” The county’s award nomination highlighted Permit Sonoma’s role in enforcing the new cannabis land use regulations.

­—

Hennessy Funds of Novato has received five 2019 STAR Awards, marking the 11th consecutive year that Hennessy Funds has been honored by the Investment Management Education Alliance. The STAR Awards are presented annually by the IMEA, a national industry trade association. Hennessy’s announcement stated the awards “recognize excellence in marketing, education, and communications.”

Hennessy Funds received awards for their website, thought leadership content, and educational campaigns. The firm was also recognized for “Best Overall Advisor Communications” for the third consecutive year among companies with assets under management of less than $10 billion, the company stated.

­—

Four-time James Beard award-winning TV personality, author and chef Andrew Zimmern will host another in the Conversations at Copia series, taking place at The CIA at Copia in Napa on Oct. 26.

Among those on the "Food for Good" panel will be chef and philanthropist Chris Cosentino from Cockscomb SF and Acacia House; 2004 CIA grad Daniel Giusti from Brigaid; Matt Jozwiak from Rethink Food NYC; and Michel Nischan from Wholesome Wave.

Tickets for each conversation are $75 per person and include a prereception with wine and bites and the opportunity for guests to meet-and-mingle with featured panelists. The event will also include a postreception to raise scholarship funds for CIA students.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College has been awarded the 2019 Education Lifetime Champion of the Year award for excellence in engineering education by the American Council of Engineering Companies of California. The award will be presented at the ninth annual Engineering Excellence Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. at the historic De Turk Round Barn building in Santa Rosa.

The college said it was selected for this award in recognition of its role in educating the engineering workforce, particularly in the fields of science and engineering, including civil engineering and land surveying.