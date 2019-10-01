Former Kaiser Permanente executive Judy Coffey joins management consulting firm Leap Solutions

Management consulting firm Leap Solutions Group of Santa Rosa announced the hiring of long-time Kaiser Permanente executive Judy Coffey as a leadership coach and mentor.

A registered nurse, Coffey stepped away from Kaiser Permanente in March after more than 30 years in the health care provider’s system. At the time she left, Coffey was senior vice president and manager for Kaiser’s Marin-Sonoma service area. She landed in that post in 2004 after service of more than 15 years in other positions with Kaiser and its medical groups.

During her tenure, Coffey has led numerous capital projects, including the addition of the Los Gamos Medical Office Building, parking structure and emergency department expansion in San Rafael. In Santa Rosa, she oversaw the addition of two medical office buildings on Old Redwood Highway, the addition of Santa Rosa Medical Center’s north tower, and the expansion of behavioral health services and a new Mercury Way medical-office building in southwest Santa Rosa, according to Kaiser.

Coffey piloted Kaiser’s patient and family-centered care program, which now has more than 100 patient advisers in Santa Rosa who serve on eight advisory councils, numerous committees and interview panels for management-level positions, Kaiser stated.

Most recently, Coffey helped lead the response efforts to the 2017 wildfires in the North Bay, including managing the evacuation of Santa Rosa Medical Center and its subsequent reopening, according to Kaiser.

According to its website, Leap Solutions was started by Scott Ormerod in 1998. In 2009 Chuck McPherson, current partner in the firm, merged his firm, IMS Consulting and IMSTrackMeet with Leap Solutions after entering into a collaborative consulting agreement in 2004.