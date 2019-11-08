Guadalupe Navarro of Windsor's Latino Services Providers wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Guadalupe Navarro of Latino Service Providers in Windsor said that everything she does now and into the future will be driven by her passion.

Professional background: Moved to Sonoma County after graduation from Oakland Technical High School to pursue my passion, Education. I have over 15 years of experience in:

Program manager and executive director, Latino Service Providers

Gateway to College, Santa Rosa Junior College and joint partnership with Petaluma City School Office of Charter Schools, Oakland Unified School District

Human resources department, Oakland Unified School District

Admission and records and students outreach, Sonoma State University

Education: Sonoma State University: Bachelor of Arts in sociology and master’s in education: curriculum, teaching and learning

Staff: 3

Tell us your story and that of your organization: Latino Service Providers (LSP) was founded by Latino leaders in 1989, and formalized as a member organization in 1991. LSP works with community partners to engage, collaborate, and exchange valuable information; to increase awareness of available resources, access to programs and services; to influence public policy, delivery of services, enhance inter-agency communication; and to promote professional development within the Latino population.

I first joined LSP as a board member with the intention to help promote the organization to the Latinx community. As a board member I learned of the Testimonios Project, and pursued the position as program manager.

In my opinion, the program comprised all that I considered a great opportunity for our Youth of Sonoma County to gain knowledge and experience in Health. As Executive Director, it is my intention to continue to expand our services to the community, and opportunities for our youth to be prepared to become our future workforce.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

This past year, as the new executive director of LSP, and with the support of my small but mighty team, we have doubled our Youth Promotor internship program from 17 students to 39. We have students from various high schools and colleges from Healdsburg High School all the way to Petaluma High School. In Sonoma County, for the year 2019-2020, we have a total of 36 Youth Promotores who are trained to guide conversations in both English and Spanish on Mental Health in hopes to reduce stigma, and inform our students of various careers in Health. In addition, we have 3 Youth Promotor Leaders whom are trained to conduct reports, program evaluation, and project development and implementation.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?: My greatest achievement is the successful implementation of the Testimonios Project, the staff of LSP whom are passionate and devoted to empowering our Youth, and the partnerships that LSP has established this past year with grass-roots organizations, the community, and Sonoma County at large.

What is your biggest challenge today?

My biggest challenge is finding a suitable facility for our program to grow that does not come with a high square footage rate.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am proud of all the new and upcoming business owners, and especially the Latina women whom are leading these businesses.

Words that best describe you: Empathetic, persistent and dedicated.