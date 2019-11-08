Subscribe

Guadalupe Navarro of Windsor's Latino Services Providers wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

November 8, 2019, 10:35AM
Updated 11 hours ago

Guadalupe Navarro

Executive director

Latino Service Providers

930 Shiloh Road, Bldg. 40, Suite A, Windsor 95492

707-837-9577

www.latinoserviceproviders.org

Find out more about the other 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Guadalupe Navarro of Latino Service Providers in Windsor said that everything she does now and into the future will be driven by her passion.

Professional background: Moved to Sonoma County after graduation from Oakland Technical High School to pursue my passion, Education. I have over 15 years of experience in:

Program manager and executive director, Latino Service Providers

Gateway to College, Santa Rosa Junior College and joint partnership with Petaluma City School Office of Charter Schools, Oakland Unified School District

Human resources department, Oakland Unified School District

Admission and records and students outreach, Sonoma State University

Education: Sonoma State University: Bachelor of Arts in sociology and master’s in education: curriculum, teaching and learning

Staff: 3

Tell us your story and that of your organization: Latino Service Providers (LSP) was founded by Latino leaders in 1989, and formalized as a member organization in 1991. LSP works with community partners to engage, collaborate, and exchange valuable information; to increase awareness of available resources, access to programs and services; to influence public policy, delivery of services, enhance inter-agency communication; and to promote professional development within the Latino population.

I first joined LSP as a board member with the intention to help promote the organization to the Latinx community. As a board member I learned of the Testimonios Project, and pursued the position as program manager.

In my opinion, the program comprised all that I considered a great opportunity for our Youth of Sonoma County to gain knowledge and experience in Health. As Executive Director, it is my intention to continue to expand our services to the community, and opportunities for our youth to be prepared to become our future workforce.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

This past year, as the new executive director of LSP, and with the support of my small but mighty team, we have doubled our Youth Promotor internship program from 17 students to 39. We have students from various high schools and colleges from Healdsburg High School all the way to Petaluma High School. In Sonoma County, for the year 2019-2020, we have a total of 36 Youth Promotores who are trained to guide conversations in both English and Spanish on Mental Health in hopes to reduce stigma, and inform our students of various careers in Health. In addition, we have 3 Youth Promotor Leaders whom are trained to conduct reports, program evaluation, and project development and implementation.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?: My greatest achievement is the successful implementation of the Testimonios Project, the staff of LSP whom are passionate and devoted to empowering our Youth, and the partnerships that LSP has established this past year with grass-roots organizations, the community, and Sonoma County at large.

What is your biggest challenge today?

My biggest challenge is finding a suitable facility for our program to grow that does not come with a high square footage rate.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am proud of all the new and upcoming business owners, and especially the Latina women whom are leading these businesses.

Words that best describe you: Empathetic, persistent and dedicated.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

As a successful, professional, and passionate Latina leader, my biggest challenge is balancing my role as Executive Director and that of a mother. I have come to terms that I am giving both roles all that I can, and time management is important!

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

I am and will always be an advocate of education and equal opportunities for all. What I do now and in the future, will always have to revolve around what I am most passionate about.

Who was your most important mentor?

My very first mentor was my principal in elementary school, Delia Ruiz, who saw in me my potential to persevere. Growing up in East Oakland, was a great learning experience. With Mrs. Ruiz support, I was able to access educational opportunities that I would not have had the opportunity too. She led me to my very first presentation at UC Berkeley when I was only 12 years old, and later challenged me to oversee No Child Left Behind in its implementation phase at the Oakland Unified School District. What I admire most about her, in her education career all students mattered. Whatever role she held: Teacher, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, she was always an advocate of ALL students.

Tell us about your community involvement: In my role as executive director, I serve as a mentor to my staff and to all the Youth Promotores of LSP.

Their well being and pursuit for higher education is important to me.

In addition, the well being of the Latino community is also very important to me, and therefore have joined Latinos Unidos as a board member. Latinos Unidos is a nonprofit of Sonoma County who gave over $60,000 in scholarship to students of Sonoma County currently attending a four year university.

In addition, I take pride in my culture, and have been an active participant of the Santa Rosa dia de los Muertos for the past three year. I also value the importance of leadership development and learning.

In September I completed On the Verge Sonoma County Leadership, and in September I also began Leadership Santa Rosa. Most importantly, I make myself available for my son and his school in any way that I can be of support.

What advice would you give to a young person today?

To all Youth of Sonoma County, I would like them to know that Sonoma County is progressing. It is not the Sonoma County it used to be when I moved in as a freshmen attending Sonoma State University. We are a community ready to lend a hand, and provide each other the support and leadership opportunities to excel. If you disagree, then call LSP and let’s have a conversation.

Most admired business person outside your organization: Joaquin Ibarguen, for establishing his own business in debt restructuring, and always looking out for the best interest of his clients since 2009.

Current reading: “Sentipensante (Sensing/Thinking) Pedagogy” by Laura Rendon

Most want to meet: Victor Villasenor, my favorite author.

Stress relievers: Spending quality time with my family!

Favorite hobbies: Reading and going on hikes.

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

My biggest challenge has always been to write about myself. I do the work that I do because I want others to have opportunities as I did, not for me to brag about it.

